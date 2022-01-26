Thunder shore up defense, look to snap losing skid

GLENS FALLS — Taking a look at the names on the whiteboard in his office at Cool Insuring Arena, Alex Loh chuckled.

"Look at the side of that board," the Adirondack Thunder head coach said. "There's quite a bit of talent that's missing at the moment."

Seven players were listed under recall/loan, all up with the AHL's Utica Comets. Four more were listed under injured/reserve.

"We're hurting all around — up front and definitely on the back end, too," defenseman Jake Hamilton said. "We have more guys hurt on the right side of the board than we have healthy right now."

While there is certainly still talent to put on the ice, it's been stretched thin. The Thunder have lost five straight games and are 1-6-1 since Jan. 1 heading into this week's three-game ECHL homestand. Adirondack, in fifth place in the North Division at 13-15-2, hosts the third-place Trois-Rivieres Lions (16-10-0-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

"A lot of this league is when you play and not necessarily who you play, because the rosters change so much so often," Loh said. "You look at the Worcester games (last weekend) — there were 18 different players in that game than the last time we played them, so it's just one of those things."

"There's only so many things that you can control," said veteran center Pete MacArthur, the most prominent name on the IR list, "and when you've got a team that gets all their guys back and a team that loses a lot of their normal guys, it just happens."

Adirondack faces Trois-Rivieres for the first time this season after a few dates with the Lions were postponed by COVID restrictions. The Quebec-based team has been playing all road games for several weeks.

The Thunder host Reading on Friday, then face Trois-Rivieres again on Saturday. Both games are at 7 p.m. Adirondack plays three more home games next week against Fort Wayne.

The Thunder have made some roster moves recently to shore up the defense, trading for a pair of defensemen on Tuesday. Trey Phillips and Paul Meyer are expected to be available this weekend. On Wednesday, Adirondack signed veteran defenseman Guillaume Lepine, a Montreal native with experience in the ECHL, AHL and overseas.

"It'll be nice to have bodies to get us through what's going to be a very important six-game homestand," MacArthur said.

"The forwards being a little bit depleted right now has kind of shined a light on a couple of things," Loh said, "and it's just one of those situations where if you have the opportunity to improve, you want to take advantage of it. … We're looking to shake things up a little bit, obviously it's been a bit of a cold spell."

The roster shakeup is partly out of necessity because of injuries and player turnover, and partly to shore up the defense with the recent scoring struggles. Adirondack has been outscored 25-10 in its five-game losing streak, culminating in a 7-3 loss Sunday at Worcester.

"We're missing a good chunk of our forward group," Loh said. "So it kind of puts the onus on the defensive side of the puck, and there's some stuff we can clean up there."

The Thunder have no worries about bringing new players into the fold. They run no unique systems that require getting used to — most players can plug in right away, Loh said.

"We keep it pretty standard, so most guys can adjust pretty quickly," he said. "There's little wrinkles here and there, but nothing too crazy."

"It's a great culture here," Hamilton said. "I still consider myself a new guy. I was comfortable right away, all the guys are friendly. These new guys coming in I think will fit right in, if they're team players and respectable people."

MacArthur has been out since suffering a punctured lung nearly three weeks ago, but he has been back practicing with the team.

"It's nice having Pete MacArthur back in the locker room — even if he's not playing, just his presence there completely changes this team," Hamilton said. "He's the heart and soul of it, it starts with him and we build up from there."

"We have to do a better job of finding a way to manufacture wins," MacArthur said, then used a baseball analogy. "If you don't have home-run hitters, how do you score? You hit singles. If you have 10 at the end of the game, it doesn't matter that they weren't home runs, you still have 10."

