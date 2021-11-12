Thunder shoot early and often in victory vs. Utah

GLENS FALLS — There had to be a nagging question in the Adirondack Thunder players’ minds. How would they do against a division-leading team not named Newfoundland?

And now they have their answer: pretty nicely. The Thunder — who played four of their six games, prior to Friday, against Newfoundland — got their offense rolling in a 5-4 win over Mountain Division-leading Utah before 4,024 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

The Thunder (3-3-1-0) had a 3-0 lead until 56 seconds remained in the first period. And despite allowing a goal, they put a team-record 26 shots on goal in that period.

But it was in danger of vanishing, as the Grizzlies tied it at 3 after two periods.

That’s when the Thunder’s scoring depth showed, as Ryan Smith and Jake Ryczek each scored their first goals of the season in the third.

“We weren’t as crisp in the second, but in the third we got back to what we needed to do,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “We told the guys to use our speed. I think that’s the toughest thing to see on video, if you haven’t seen them before, is how fast they might be. (Our speed) was a big emphasis.”

That speed showed itself on several goals where Thunder players cut sharply to the goal, including the first one of the game, where Smith grabbed the puck off a turnover and immediately looked up to find a cutting Alexandre Carrier at 4:15.

Patrick Grasso scored the first of Adirondack’s three power-play goals at 8:17 when he redirected Pete MacArthur’s pass past Peyton Jones, who faced 50 Thunder shots.

Grasso then notched another power-play goal at 14:40 on a rebound. Adirondack was 3 of 8 on the power play.

“It’s obviously tough to have a long flight then jump into a game, so we tried to have a fast start, and I thought we did that,” Grasso said. “You can’t win all three if you don’t win the first one, but now we put it behind us.”

The Thunder definitely want to put the second period behind them, when the Grizzlies found their legs. Brandon Cutler made it 3-2 on a shorthanded tally, and then Charle-Edouard D’Astious’ power-play goal tied it at 15:15.

“We won the first, they won the second; we just needed to get back to what we were doing,” Ryczek said. “Just keep it simple.”

And speed is simple. Colin Long, down low, passed across the ice to a cutting Smith for the go-ahead goal at 4:07 of the third.

“I think that’s huge for us, to play fast and physical,” Smith said.

That cross-ice passing was sharp once more, as Robbie Payne found Ryczek, who one-timed his shot to the near side for a power-play goal at 12:34.

“It took all 50 (shots) to win,” Loh said, “but it was good to see the guys do things the right way and get rewarded for it.

Thunder 5, Utah 4 Utah;1;2;1 — 4 Adirondack;3;0;2 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Carrier 3 (Smith, Masonius), 4:15. 2, Adirondack, Grasso 2 (MacArthur, Thompson), 8:17 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Grasso 3 (Irvine, Ryczek), 14:40 (pp). 4, Utah, Mannek 2, 19:04. Second period — 5, Utah, Cutler 4 (Penner), 9:54 (sh). 6, Utah, D’Astious 7 (Cutler, Martin), 15:15 (pp). Third period — 7, Adirondack, Smith 1 (Long, Mazza), 4:07. 8, Adirondack, Ryczek 1 (Payne, Masonius), 12:34 (pp). 9, Utah, Ryan 5 (Nielsen, McDonald), 17:57. Goalies — Utah, Jones (50 shots-45 saves). Adirondack, Mitens (28-24). Power-plays — Utah 1-3, Adirondack 3-8. Referee — Stewart. A — 4,024

