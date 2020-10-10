Thunder season won't start until January

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder pushed back the start of their season again as they head toward an uncertain future.

The ECHL announced a split-season plan on Friday. Some teams will begin playing a full 72-game schedule on Dec. 11. Other teams, including the Thunder and the entire North Division, are planning on a 62-game season beginning Jan. 15.

The teams starting in December come from areas of the country were coronavirus restrictions are less strict than in the Northeast. Currently, sports events in New York state are limited to only a handful of spectators.

This is the second push-back in the ECHL’s start date. In August, the league had set Dec. 4 as opening night.

“I think (the January start date) is a lot more realistic than December,” Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said. “We remain hopeful, but certainly we need to see a little bit of progress (in the coronavirus situation and state restrictions) for this to be realistic.”

It is unclear what would happen if coronavirus restrictions remain in place beyond Jan. 15. Mead said he has approval from the Civic Center Coalition to move forward with 50 percent occupancy, if that’s an option, but no less than that.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}