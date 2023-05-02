GLENS FALLS — While the Adirondack Thunder were ushered out of the first round of the ECHL playoffs by Newfoundland on Sunday, the mood at Tuesday's season-ending media conference at Cool Insuring Arena was decidedly positive.

Hours after arriving in town before dawn Tuesday, head coach Pete MacArthur, general manager Jeff Mead and veteran players declared the 2022-23 season a success and expressed optimism heading into next year.

It was a season of overcoming adversity for the Thunder — a slow start, multiple call-ups, massive player turnover, several key injuries — that culminated in an unlikely late-season sprint to make the Kelly Cup playoffs. Adirondack, which finished with a 32-29-11 record, went on a 12-game point streak in March to roar into playoff contention. The Thunder beat Worcester back-to-back in two memorable final regular-season home games to qualify.

"If you look where we were at Christmastime — being 25 points out of the playoffs, and seeing how hard this team worked just to make it to the playoffs, (then) you win Game 1 and give yourself a decent chance to be in the series — I think you have to call it a success, in my opinion," veteran forward Shawn Weller said.

"Huge success across the board," said MacArthur, who wrapped up his first season at the Thunder's helm and is under contract for next year. "Hopefully (we can) get a core to come back and then add some pieces that we thought we were missing this year. That's going to take time — right now we'll probably take a break, spend some time with our families and then target some people that we think will make us better."

A better start would have taken some of the pressure off of the Thunder late in the season, but the urgency to win was felt even by later additions to the team as they made up a tremendous amount of ground.

"We were in a dogfight for three or four months, really," veteran forward Colin Long said. "To close it out the last game of the year at home and kind of solidify all the work that we did was pretty amazing."

"The guys, coming down the stretch, saw what it took to make that extra step," team captain Shane Harper said. "We took multiple steps, I think — the way our team played defensively with and without the puck really was a difference, and you're not going to make the playoffs if you don't do that."

The season ended in Game 5 of their North Division semifinal series against Newfoundland.

"I thought we ran out of gas, physically and mentally, because we didn't start the right way," MacArthur said. "Super proud of how much they learned in the pushback this group had. … Wish we were still playing."

Asked what he's looking for in players to make up the 2023-24 version of the Thunder, MacArthur said, "Somebody that plays 200 feet and never stops — it's as simple as that, it's all we want.

"I'm not looking for people that pick the puck up off the ice, I want guys that play the game the right way, the way we played the game for most of the year this year," MacArthur added. "That's all we want in Adirondack: play hockey."

Harper, Weller and Long — who played on last year's team that finished dead last in the ECHL, and all of whom played with MacArthur in the past — are in their mid-30s, but expressed interest in a possible return.

"We'll see — it's my hometown, I really enjoyed playing here obviously," said Weller, a South Glens Falls native who turns 37 this summer. "I'm going to take it day-by-day now, but we'll see."

"At this point of the offseason, it's too early to decide on next season," said Harper, 34, who was the Thunder's leading scorer this season and lives in Glens Falls year-round.

Mead said the Thunder organization was "light years ahead" of where it was a year ago. Ticket sales and attendance were up substantially, he added. The three home playoff games averaged 3,600 per game, well above historical norm for a first-round series.

"We averaged 3,657 fans per game (for the season), which is our best by far," Mead said. "We sold out nine games this year, had 11 other games with 4,000 attendance or more, which is tremendous for our market."

Mead also praised the efforts of MacArthur and Bergin as a first-year coaching tandem handling an ever-changing lineup, and said they improved as coaches as the season unfolded.

"We knew it would take some patience and growing pains," MacArthur said of his first year, "so hopefully next year we can hit the ground running with everybody understanding what the Thunder are about, what we're trying to represent, what our identity is, and hopefully we can have more playoff hockey next spring."

"Next year, we'll have an earlier start obtaining those type of players that fit into the system that we want to run here," Mead said. "Our goal is to put a winning product on the ice. ... We'll spend what we need to spend to put a winning product on the ice for Glens Falls. The goal is to win hockey games."