WORCESTER — Mike Szmatula and Robbie Payne scored third-period goals that lifted the Adirondack Thunder to a 2-0 victory over the Worcester Railers on Saturday night.

The win lifted Adirondack to 5-2-0-1, good for a tie with Reading for first place in the ECHL’s North Division. The Thunder play at Reading on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Michael McNiven made 29 saves in goal for the Thunder to pick up the shutout.

Szmatula opened the scoring at 8:30 of the third period. Payne scored with just over five minutes left and the Thunder killed off a double-minor for high sticking before the final horn sounded. Worcester outshot Adirondack 14-7 in the final period.

