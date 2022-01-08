Thunder score four times in second period, beat Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The Adirondack Thunder scored four times in the second period to rally for a 5-2 victory over the Maine Mariners on Saturday.

One day after giving up two second-period goals in a 3-2 loss to Maine in Glens Falls, it was the Thunder’s turn to dominate the middle period. Jordan Kaplan, Shane Harper, Jake Ryczek and Robbie Payne scored goals in a span of eight minutes to give the visitors a 4-2 lead.

The teams are back on the ice Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game weekend. Saturday’s outcome left Adirondack and Maine in a virtual tie for fourth place in the ECHL’s North Division, both one point behind Reading and Trois-Rivieres.

Maine took a 1-0 lead on a Nick Master first-period goal and Nate Kallen added a second Mariners goal early in the second period. But Kaplan and Harper scored goals less than a minute apart for the Thunder to make it a 2-2 game.

Adirondack had just two power-play opportunities in the game, but converted both of them midway through the second period when Ryczek and Payne scored less than two minutes apart. The Thunder outshot Maine 20-6 in that period.

Payne added an empty-net goal late in the third period.

Alex Sakellaropoulos got the win in goal for Adirondack, making 32 saves. He stopped 14 shots in the third period.NOTES: Veteran forward Pete MacArthur, who was injured in Friday’s game, did not make the trip with the team. .... Harper has scored three goals in the past two games.

Thunder 5, Mariners 2 Adirondack;0;4;1—5 Maine;1;1;0—2 First period — 1, Maine, Master 7 (Kile, Malatesta), 0:52 (pp). Second period — 2, Maine, Kallen 3 (Laberge, Master), 2:39. 3, Adirondack, Kaplan 3 (Smith), 4:25. 4, Adirondack, Harper 3 (Thacker, Payne), 5:14. 5, Adirondack, Ryczek 4 (Grasso, Kaplan), 10:54 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Payne 9 (Stevens, Harper), 12:28 (pp). Third period — 7, Adirondack, Payne 10, 17:30 (en). Shots — Adirondack 6-20-7—33; Maine 14-6-14—34. Power plays — Adirondack 2-2; Maine 1-3. Goalies-saves — Sakellaropoulos (A) 32; Booth (M) 28. Ref — Bloyer. A — 2,671.

