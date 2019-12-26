Thunder's losing streak hits double digits

PORTLAND, Maine — The Adirondack Thunder's losing streak reached 10 games on Thursday with a 5-1 ECHL loss to Maine.

Maine led 1-0 after the first period on Ryan Dmowski's goal, but really put its foot down on the pedal in the second, increasing the lead to 4-1. Only Mike Szmatula's 11th goal of the season for Adirondack broke up Maine's run. Nikita Popugaev, just off reserve, and Blake Thompson earned the assists.

Szmatula has scored in three consecutive games.

Eamon McAdam made 31 saves on 35 shots, with the Mariners' last goal happening in an empty net.

Maine moved two points ahead of Adirondack and strengthened its hold on fourth place in the North Division. It also has played six fewer games than the Thunder.

The Thunder host Worcester on Friday before hosting Reading on Saturday.

NOTES: Before the game, the Thunder activated forward Ara Nazarian from injured reserve and released forward Matt Lippa, who played in just two games.

Mariners 5, Thunder 1 Adirondack;0;1;0 — 1 Maine;1;3;1 — 5 First Period: 1, Maine, Dmowski 2 (Ronning, Culkin), 7:35. Second Period: 2, Maine, Dmowski 3 (Elmer, Wallin), 2:27. 3, Maine, Crevier-Morin 2 (Fox, Kile), 10:44. 4, Adirondack, Szmatula 11 (Popugaev, Thompson), 11:58. 5, Maine, Chase 6 (McNicholas, Cammarata), 13:55. Third Period: 6, Maine, Fox 12 (Crawley), 17:37 (en). Power plays: Adirondack 0-1. Maine 0-4. Goalies-saves: Adirondack, McAdam (35 shots-31 saves). Maine, LaCouveee (34-33). A: 2,588. Referee: Terreri.

