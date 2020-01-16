Thunder's Edwardh still getting his legs

GLENS FALLS — The life of a minor-league hockey player is illustrated nicely by John Edwardh's recent travel.

The second-year forward was traded from Cincinnati to the Adirondack Thunder, with whom he played last season, on Monday morning. He made his debut for the Thunder in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Maine. He only had one shot on goal, but that's not surprising given what his body and mind must have felt like.

"In Cincinnati," Edwardh explained, "we were on the road in Rapid City (Michigan). So then we bused right after the game Saturday, got into Cincinnati at like 9 p.m. Sunday, so like 24 hours, and then woke up and got the call I was traded. So I had to drive another 11 (here). Just getting my legs under me will be nice. I'll go from there after that."

Edwardh said he's happy to be back "in a comfortable situation with a lot of guys that were here last year."

Edwardh may be in a comfortable situation, but the Thunder aren't as they head into Friday's game at Reading. The loss Wednesday put them into fifth place in the North Division, and though there are two months and two and a half weeks of regular season left, the Thunder have yet to figure out how to consistently take advantage of offensive opportunities and stop having defensive lapses that other teams capitalize upon.