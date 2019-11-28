GLENS FALLS — No hockey season is complete without contributions from rookies, and Ara Nazarian has been stepping up this season for the Adirondack Thunder.
Nazarian, a 23-year-old forward from Boxford, Massachusetts, is fourth on the team in scoring with 11 points (four goals, seven assists). His plus-9 rating leads the team in that category and is tied for third among ECHL rookies.
“It’s been awesome so far,” Nazarian said recently. “We have a great coaching staff and great group of guys. Every day at practice has been fun. It’s a long season, so you’re just kind of focusing on getting better every day and hoping it will translate every day into the games.”
Nazarian had an assist in Wednesday’s 4-2 Thunder win over Indy, and nearly added a goal on a shot that clanged off the near post. He’s on a five-game point streak.
A four-year player for the University of New Hampshire from 2015-2019, he finished his career with the Wildcats with 33 goals and 41 assists.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said recently. “We’ve seen what he can do, so hopefully he can continue that and gain confidence as he moves along.”
Loh knows there is always an adjustment for players coming out of college, so what he wants to see is how quickly they can adjust.
“Eventually it’s going to show itself in goals and assists because you put yourself in better spots,” Loh said. “I think it’s more the defensive side of things, and offense as well. In college, it’s just everybody go as fast as you can for 30 seconds and go off, whereas here it’s more structure. There’s more stuff away from the puck that you need to know.”
Nazarian confirmed that has been the case. When asked what he feels he needs to work on, he said his game away from the puck.
“You can always work on everything, but mainly just the d-zone, tracking, finding guys, grabbing the right guy on the backcheck, things like that,” Nazarian said.
“He’s definitely a smart kid, so that’s not an issue,” Loh said of Nazarian. “It’s more just getting comfortable.
Nazarian and his Thunder teammates will see plenty of Brampton this weekend. The teams meet Friday and Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena before a third meeting Sunday in Brampton.
