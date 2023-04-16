GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder made the math easy for Sunday.

The Thunder’s 5-1 victory Saturday night over the Worcester Railers means Adirondack needs at least one point out of Sunday’s game to make the ECHL’s Kelly Cup playoffs.

Adirondack and Worcester meet Sunday in the regular-season finale at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena, with fourth place and a playoff berth riding on the outcome.

With 73 points in the standings, the Thunder (31-29-11) jumped one point ahead of Worcester (34-33-4) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. The Thunder need either a win or an overtime or shootout loss to advance and face Newfoundland in the division semifinals. Worcester can claim the playoff spot with a regulation win.

Patrick Grasso scored two goals 31 seconds apart in the second period to fire up a standing-room-only crowd of 4,871. Mike Robinson made 22 saves in goal despite the quick turnaround from Friday night’s road loss at Trois-Rivieres — and a five-hour bus ride home in the middle of the night.

“Tonight was a must-win situation and our backs were up against the wall, and I thought we responded well,” said Grasso, who has 35 goals this season. “We also know that the job’s not done. That was only part one of a two-part step here, we just have to take care of business.

“We’ve got our Game 7 (Sunday),” Grasso added. “This is what you play for.”

“Win everything — every puck battle, every faceoff, every net-front,” Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said. “There’s no secret sauce. If we win, we keep playing hockey.”

On Saturday, Adirondack looked like the team that put together a late-season run with a 12-game point streak, rather than the team that lost its last three games, all on the road.

The Thunder seized control with a three-goal second period, as they outshot Worcester 14-4, resulting in both of Grasso’s goals and another by hometown favorite Shawn Weller four minutes later for a 5-0 lead.

Sebastian Vidmar and defenseman Dajon Mingo scored in the first period, with Mingo — the most recent addition to the team — netting his first goal. Shane Harper and Ryan Smith each had two assists.

Grasso tallied on a rebound 4:49 into the second period, and followed up with another goal off a faceoff 31 seconds later from nearly the same spot in the left circle.

“Remember last year how many times that happened against us? It’s very hard to recover from something like that,” MacArthur said. “He’s a goal scorer — second and third efforts, bearing down on pucks in a dangerous scoring area — that’s what he does, that’s who he is.”

“Anytime you can swing the momentum like that, obviously playing in a big game, it’s what you’re looking for,” Grasso said. “I was just fortunate enough to be the recipient of some good plays from my linemates. That was a fun game and we’re ready for the test tomorrow.”

Worcester’s Brent Beaudoin spoiled Robinson’s shutout bid 53 seconds into the third period, but Robinson — playing his eighth game for Adirondack since joining the Thunder last month — looked solid in bouncing back from a 5-2 loss Friday.

“He actually played really well last night — it wasn’t on him at all,” MacArthur said. “He made all the saves he should have. We just weren’t good enough in front of him in those net-front battles — we didn’t make it easy on him last night.”

“Obviously it’s an exciting time of year,” Robinson said. “I wasn’t here for it, but the guys put themselves in position to make this push into the playoffs, I’m just happy that I’m able to be a part of it. It’s meaningful hockey.”

MacArthur said a decision would be made on who to start in goal on Sunday. Robinson and rookie Matt Petizian are available, but Jake Theut and Mareks Mitens are on injured reserve, and Isaac Poulter started for Utica on Saturday night.

“This is our team, and I love it,” MacArthur said. “We wanted to play as many meaningful games as we can — we accomplished that. Maybe we can play some bonus ones. We’ll find out (Sunday) at 5:10.”

Thunder 5, Railers 1 Worcester;0;0;1 — 1 Adirondack;2;3;0 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Vidmar 15 (Smith, Mingo), 8:31. 2, Adirondack, Mingo 4 (Harper, Grasso), 15:58. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Grasso 34 (Middendorf, Stief), 4:51. 4, Adirondack, Grasso 35 (Harper), 5:20. 5, Adirondack, Weller 13 (Fleurent, Smith), 9:20. Third period — 6, Worcester, Beaudoin 20 (Bakanov, Repaci), :53. Shots — Worcester 8-4-11—23; Adirondack 6-14-7—27. Power plays — Worcester 0-3; Adirondack 0-2. Goalies — Tikkanen (Wor) 12 shots-8 saves; Appleby (Wor) 15-14; Robinson (Adir) 23-22. Refs — Jobin-Manseau, Normandin. A — 4,871.

