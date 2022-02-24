 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunder return to home ice vs. Mariners

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder are back on home ice this weekend as they finish out a six-game homestand.

The Thunder host the Maine Mariners on Friday and Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena. After that, they hit the road for six straight games away from home.

Adirondack has won back-to-back games after losing six straight. The last-place Thunder are still seven points behind Worcester and 10 points behind Maine in the ECHL’s North Division.

Goalie Mareks Mitens was recalled by the AHL’s Utica Comets on Thursday. Goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos was added back to the roster.

Tonight's Game

Thunder vs. Maine

Where: Cool Insuring Arena

When: 7 p.m.

Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM), WWSC (1450 AM)

The skinny: Like the Thunder, the Mariners have won two straight after having lost six straight.

