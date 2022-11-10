Thunder return home to face unbeaten Worcester

The Adirondack Thunder's strange season-opening schedule returns the ECHL club home to Cool Insuring Arena this weekend to play the Worcester Railers.

Again.

Six of the first eight games on the Thunder's schedule are against Worcester, with the final pair on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

At 1-4-1, all four of Adirondack's losses have come at the hands of the Railers, who come in at 9-0 — the only team in the league with an unblemished record.

"You can look at our record, but it's often one or two mistakes that blow up a game. That's what we did our first four or five games," said Pete MacArthur, the Thunder's first-year head coach.

On Saturday, the Thunder finally snapped their nine-game losing streak since the end of last season with a 6-1 victory at Trois-Rivieres. Patrick Grasso scored two goals to lead Adirondack, which had lost 4-3 in overtime to the Lions the night before.

"Saturday, we just played within our structure and capitalized on our opportunities," MacArthur said. "We need to do the same thing (this weekend) as we did against T-R — make it hard on (Worcester) and stay within our system. How bad are you willing to battle for the puck and backcheck?"

Hampered by injuries and call-ups the last two weeks, the Thunder have added a few new players to the roster, particularly on the blue line.

Adirondack added veteran defensemen Brandon Fehd and Matt Stief this week, along with 24-year-old Wayne Letourneau last week. Stief was acquired Wednesday in a trade with Idaho for future considerations.

Young Swedish prospect Filip Bratt was released from his AHL contract with Utica last week, and veteran starter Jeff Taylor is injured.

"It makes us more assertive on defense and gives us a little more experience back there," MacArthur said. "With Taylor out, Stief can come in and get some of the pucks that Taylor would get.

"Fehd's got 130 games in the ECHL, Stief played almost 60 games on a playoff team in Idaho last year," MacArthur added. "These guys aren't green, they've gained confidence playing at this level. Even Letourneau looks good — last weekend was his first ECHL experience; he had one assist and they should've given him two."

The Thunder also added forward Grant Jozefek, a former Railer, last week and signed Talor Joseph to shore up the goaltending. Rookie Isaac Poulter was on call-up to Utica and Mareks Mitens is on the injured list, leaving Jake Theut holding the fort. Theut had 37 saves in Saturday's win.

"A guy like Grant Jozefek is looking at a decent role this weekend," MacArthur said. "We'll move better from the back and we'll manage the puck better. It's the system within the system."

MacArthur said the Railers remind him of the Manchester teams he played against in his first stint as a player with the Thunder. "They're highly skilled, they play fast and they like to find your weak side," he said.

"We have to keep the puck, make them play defense, and those guys who like to freewheel around will get frustrated, they'll get tired and they'll be less effective," MacArthur added. "It takes a total commitment from our guys to understand the chess match we're going to be in."