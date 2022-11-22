Thunder return home to face Newfoundland

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder return home to face the ECHL North Division-leading Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Other than one game against Greenville of the South Division, the Thunder (2-6-2-1) have played all of their games against three of the top four teams in the North — Worcester, Reading and Trois-Rivieres. Newfoundland (12-1-1-0) will be the fourth.

Adirondack, which has scored 15 of its 30 goals in the third period, hope to avoid another slow start, which cost them in a pair of road losses to Reading last weekend.

Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien leads the ECHL in scoring with 24 points, including 19 assists.

The Thunder face the Growlers again Friday and then Reading on Saturday. Both home games are set for 7 p.m.