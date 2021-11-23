Thunder return home for Wednesday night game

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder return home Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ECHL game against the Newfoundland Growlers at Cool Insuring Arena.

It's the start of a big holiday weekend for the Thunder. The Thanksgiving eve game is followed by home games on Friday and Saturday, against the Worcester Railers and the Maine Mariners, respectively. Both games are at 7 p.m.

The Thunder were able to salvage two points out of their three-game trip to Idaho last week, defeating the Steelheads 2-1 on Saturday night after two losses. Alex Sakellaropoulos recorded 34 saves and Jake Hamilton and Tyler Irvine netted goals in Adirondack's victory.

The Thunder come into Wednesday's game at 5-6-1, good for fourth place in the North Division, one point behind Maine.

Newfoundland leads the division with a 10-2 record, four points ahead of the Reading Royals.

While Adirondack is only 22% on the power play, the Growlers are only 14%. However, Newfoundland has scored 44 overall goals this season compared to the Thunder's 31. The Thunder has been solid penalty killers, however, with a 77% rate.

Veteran forward Pete MacArthur and defenseman Joe Masonius lead Adirondack with 10 points and eight assists apiece. Irvine and Patrick Grasso each have nine points. Irvine leads the team with six goals.

In goal, Sakellaropoulos is 2-2 with a 2.52 goals-against average, while Mareks Mitens is 3-4-1 with a 3.48 GAA.

Newfoundland's scoring is spread out, but forward Zach O'Brien has 10 assists. Forward Jeremy McKenna was recalled to Toronto of the AHL.

Saturday night's game against Maine will include the Thunder's annual teddy bear toss. Fans are asked to bring a new, unused teddy bear to toss onto the ice after the Thunder score their first goal. The teddy bears will be collected and donated to the Salvation Army of Glens Falls to be distributed to children in need throughout the region during the holiday season.

