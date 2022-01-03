 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thunder reschedule game, make player moves

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder rescheduled one of their postponed games and made some player moves on Monday.

The game scheduled for Sunday between the Thunder and Trois-Rivieres has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 27 at Cool Insuring Arena. Game time will be 7 p.m.

The Thunder acquired defenseman Kyle Thacker in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.  Also Monday, forwards Patrick Grasso, Tyler Irvine, Jordan Kaplan, and Sam Laberge were called up by the Utica Comets of the AHL.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News