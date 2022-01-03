Thunder reschedule game, make player moves

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder rescheduled one of their postponed games and made some player moves on Monday.

The game scheduled for Sunday between the Thunder and Trois-Rivieres has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 27 at Cool Insuring Arena. Game time will be 7 p.m.

The Thunder acquired defenseman Kyle Thacker in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations. Also Monday, forwards Patrick Grasso, Tyler Irvine, Jordan Kaplan, and Sam Laberge were called up by the Utica Comets of the AHL.

