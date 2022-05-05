Thunder release (quirky?) schedule for 2022-23

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder will play 67 of their 72 games against Northern Division opponents next season.

The Thunder will start their 2022-23 season on the road on Oct. 22. Their first game at Cool Insuring Arena is Oct. 29 against Worcester. The season runs through April 16, with playoffs to follow.

The ECHL released its schedules on Thursday, and it contains some quirks for the Thunder.

Their schedule against the Northern Division — which adds Norfolk next season — is unbalanced. Adirondack plays 17 times against Worcester but only five against Norfolk. The Thunder play 14 games against Trois-Rivieres, 11 against Newfoundland and 10 against Maine and Reading.

Their schedule against Worcester has 10 games played in Glens Falls and seven in Worcester.

The Thunder's out-of-division opponents are Jacksonville (twice, on the road), Orlando (on the road), Greenville (home) and Atlanta (home).

The Thunder will host 13 home Saturday games and 12 more on Fridays. There are seven Sunday home games.

Their best home months are December (eight home games) and January (seven home games). But in March, they play 10 of 15 games on the road.

Most Adirondack home games begin at 7 p.m., except for Sundays, which carry a 3 p.m. There is a New Year's Eve game with a 5 p.m. opening faceoff.

Thunder Schedule Oct. 22 — at Worcester Oct. 23 — at Worcester Oct. 29 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 — WORCESTER, 3 p.m. Nov. 4 — at Trois-Rivières Nov. 5 — at Trois-Rivières Nov. 11 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Nov. 12 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Nov. 16 — GREENVILLE, 7 p.m. Nov. 18 — at Reading Nov. 23 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Nov. 25 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Nov. 26 — READING, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 — MAINE, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 — MAINE, 7 p.m. Dec. 4 — at Maine Dec. 7 — at Norfolk Dec. 10 — at Norfolk Dec. 11 — at Norfolk Dec. 16 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 — MAINE, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 — MAINE, 3 p.m. Dec. 23 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Dec. 27 — at Trois-Rivières Dec. 29 — at Trois-Rivières Dec. 30 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Dec. 31 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 5 p.m. Jan. 6 — at Maine Jan. 7 — NORFOLK, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 — NORFOLK, 3 p.m. Jan. 13 — at Reading Jan. 14 — at Reading Jan. 20 — at Trois-Rivières Jan. 21 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Jan. 22 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 7 p.m. Jan. 28 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 7 p.m. Jan. 29 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 3 p.m. Feb. 3 — READING, 7 p.m. Feb. 4 — at Reading Feb. 8 — at Newfoundland Feb. 10 — at Newfoundland Feb. 11 — at Newfoundland Feb. 15 — MAINE, 7 p.m. Feb. 17 — ATLANTA, 7 p.m. Feb. 18 — at Trois-Rivières Feb. 19 — at Trois-Rivières Feb. 22 — at Reading Feb. 24 — READING, 7 p.m. Feb. 25 — READING, 7 p.m. March 2 — at Orlando March 3 — at Jacksonville March 4 — at Jacksonville March 8 — MAINE, 7 p.m. March 10 — at Worcester March 11 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 7 p.m. March 12 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 3 p.m. March 15 — at Newfoundland March 17 — at Newfoundland March 18 — at Newfoundland March 22 — at Worcester March 24 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. March 25 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. March 29 — at Reading March 31 — at Worcester April 1 — at Worcester April 7 — MAINE, 7 p.m. April 8 — at Worcester April 9 — at Maine April 14 — at Trois-Rivières April 15 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. April 16 — WORCESTER, 3 p.m.

