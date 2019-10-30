BRAMPTON — Goalie Michael McNiven saved all 33 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder defeated host Brampton 2-0 in an ECHL school-day matchup Wednesday.
It was the first shutout this season for the Thunder, who improved to 4-2-0-1. It was McNiven's first start against the team he played five games for over the past two seasons.
Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored on a rebound in the first period, and Gabriel Verpaelst added an empty-netter with 1:14 to play.
Adirondack killed all five penalties called on it during the game.
The Thunder are next in action Saturday at Worcester.
