BRAMPTON — Goalie Michael McNiven saved all 33 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder defeated host Brampton 2-0 in an ECHL school-day matchup Wednesday.

It was the first shutout this season for the Thunder, who improved to 4-2-0-1. It was McNiven's first start against the team he played five games for over the past two seasons.

Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored on a rebound in the first period, and Gabriel Verpaelst added an empty-netter with 1:14 to play.

Adirondack killed all five penalties called on it during the game.

The Thunder are next in action Saturday at Worcester.

