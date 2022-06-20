Thunder ready to name new head coach

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder are ready to name a head coach after a search that lasted just short of six weeks. The new coach won't be a stranger.

The Thunder will introduce their coach at a press conference on Tuesday at Suite 216 at the Bullpen Tavern in downtown Glens Falls at 6 p.m. The public is invited.

Thunder president and general manager Jeff Mead didn't divulge the name, but said the new coach is someone who has played professionally in Glens Falls. There were roughly 30 candidates. Nine were interviewed and two were finalists.

"The coach we selected kind of blew us away with his thought process and how to get Adirondack hockey back into the playoffs and competing for a Kelly Cup," Mead said.

Mead said current associate coach Peter Dineen and hockey consultant Joe Paterson did not apply for the job. Mead said the new head coach will have the opportunity to name his staff.

Former Thunder player James Henry was among those considered for the Adirondack job, but Henry has since taken a job as head coach of the Reading Royals.

Mead said the new coach will carry the title of director of hockey operations and would be responsible for building the team. He will replace Alex Loh, who was not offered a new contract after the Thunder finished with the worst record in the ECHL (27-40-4-0).

The search was conducted by a coaching search committee that included Mead, former hockey players Claude Loiselle, Greg Joly and Glenn Merkosky, Civic Center Coalition vice president Ed Moore and hockey management team member David Krogmann.

"His interviews were off the charts," Mead said of the new coach. "He was very detail-oriented; had a short-term and a long-term plan for the organization. After his first interview the committee got together and said 'maybe this is our guy.' The second interview, the committee felt unanimously this was the right person to lead our hockey team."

Loh was hired as an assistant coach under former head coach Cail MacLean in 2015-16, the Thunder’s inaugural season in Glens Falls. Loh took over as head coach before the 2018-19 season.

The Thunder begin their 2022-23 ECHL season with a road game on Oct. 22. Their first game at Cool Insuring Arena is Oct. 29 against Worcester. The season runs through April 16, with playoffs to follow.

Among others ECHL coaching moves made so far, Matt Carkner was named head coach and general manager of the Orlando Solar Bears, Chad Costello was named head coach of the Allen Americans and Brenden Kotyk became head coach of the South Carolina Stingrays. The Savannah Ghost Pirates, a new entry, made former Union College coach Rick Bennett their first head coach.

