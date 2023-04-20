GLENS FALLS — Hockey players can be a superstitious lot. Playoff beards are a common sight this time of year.

Shane Harper's normally black spiky hair was sporting a blonde sheen during Wednesday night's press conference after the Adirondack Thunder's 5-3 victory over Newfoundland in their Kelly Cup playoff opener. So was teammate Colin Long, whose blonde locks were seen in the hallway behind the team's press area at Cool Insuring Arena.

Harper, the Thunder's team captain, chuckled when asked about his hair.

"I did it when I was young, playing roller hockey a lot," Adirondack's veteran center said. "Me and Longer and (Shawn) Weller had a pact when we were 11 games below .500 — we said if we get back to .500, I'm bleaching my hair, Shawn's growing out his hair, Longer was going to bleach his hair, too.

"Not only did we get back to .500, we made the playoffs, so I'm definitely doing it now," Harper added.

The Thunder's storybook late-season charge into the ECHL playoffs carried over into a stunning and well-executed Game 1 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers, the top team in the North Division.

Adirondack hosts Game 2 and 3 on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.) in front of what should be a raucous home crowd at Cool Insuring Arena — before the long trip to Newfoundland for the rest of the North Division semifinal series.

Adirondack now has a 6-4-2 record against the Growlers this season. The Growlers are coached by Eric Wellwood, who played for the AHL's Adirondack Phantoms through 2013 before a career-ending injury.

"Some teams match up different against others," Harper said. "They're obviously a very skilled team — not that we're not skilled, but we play a different style. They like to score a lot of goals, we play a little more defensively. You never know what's going to happen in a seven-game series."

"I think we enjoy the challenge of playing the best team in the league," Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said. "Anytime you play against someone like (Growlers forward) Zach O'Brien — I love that challenge, he's a special, unique type of player in this league. He leads their charge offensively, and I think our guys enjoy that challenge."

MacArthur said the Game 1 win was a big confidence boost. The Thunder scored in bunches Wednesday night — their first two goals were 44 seconds apart in the first five minutes of the game. Adirondack then snapped a 2-2 tie with three goals in a span of just over three minutes midway through the second period.

"They've got a lot of guys from the AHL that want to be back in the AHL," MacArthur said of the Growlers. "They're fast, they're skilled, so for us, it's good for the guys to understand if you play your game, we can have a chance."

More impressive was the fact that the Thunder outshot the Growlers 14-1 in the second period. Adirondack has been a defensive-minded team most of the season, and the Thunder have remained solid on the blue line despite constant player turnover. Only Ivan Chukarov, who was a healthy scratch Wednesday night, remains from the Thunder's defensive unit that started the season. Relative newcomers like Matt Stief, Matt Slick, Kyle Hallbauer and Dajon Mingo have played key roles on defense.

"The guys that come in, they adjust pretty quickly, and our style of game is simple and playing the right way, and defensive-minded, honestly," said defenseman Ryan Orgel, who scored twice Wednesday. "It really makes it easier for everyone as a group — we stay connected on the ice and we believe in ourselves as a team and what we can accomplish."

"They seem to really like each other, which always helps," MacArthur said of his defense. "They move the puck well, with confidence, they have patience, but more than anything, they care about protecting our net, which is what defending is. At this level, or any level of pro, you're going to have shifts where you're playing offense or you're in the middle or you're playing defense, and our guys are willing to play whatever the shift asks of them."

NOTES: On Wednesday, the Thunder got two key players back from the injury list in goalie Jake Theut and forward Nick Rivera, who had not played since late March. Theut backed up starter Mike Robinson, who has been on a hot streak in the net at the end of the season. Rivera saw plenty of action on a line with Travis Broughman and Matt Jennings, recording an assist and a late roughing penalty.

"He's one of those heart-and-soul guys," Harper said of Rivera. "You always know what you're going to get — he plays hard, strong, talks a lot on the bench. Those are the little things — he's a playoff guy, he's the guy you want."