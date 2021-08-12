Thunder re-sign veteran forward Alex Carrier

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Thursday re-signed veteran forward Alex Carrier for the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Carrier, 30, played 30 games for the Thunder in the 2019-2020 season, finishing with three goals and six assists.

A native of Saint-Elzear, Quebec, Carrier has played for eight teams in the ECHL, totaling 63 points with 17 goals. He also played 18 games in the American Hockey League with the Albany Devils in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Carrier, who lives in Queensbury with his wife, spent the coronavirus-canceled 2020-21 season working on his degree in finance.

I am beyond excited that hockey is back in the amazing town of Glens Falls," Carrier said in a Thunder press release. "I hope the fans are as pumped as the staff and the players are to get this show on the road and see this team on the ice."

The Thunder season is scheduled to begin Oct. 23 at Cool Insuring Arena.

