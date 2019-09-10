GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have re-signed forward Shane Conacher for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
This will be Conacher's third season as a member of the team. The 5-foot-11, 174-pounder recorded 12 goals and 21 assists in 43 games during an emotional 2018-19 season. Conacher, 25, was diagnosed with testicular cancer and missed a portion of the season. He returned to score the tying goal against Worcester on March 8 during the Thunder's Stick it to Cancer Weekend.
Conacher had 20 goals and 43 assists in 55 games during the 2017-18 season.
"I'm glad to be able to return to Glens Falls," Conacher said in a release. "I think it's the best place to play in the ECHL. Alex (Loh, head coach) has put together a team that I think can bring home the Kelly Cup. He is a hockey genius, and with Pete Dineen's experience and passion for the game, it makes for a really solid combo behind the bench. The community in Glens Falls is one of a kind and the fans make it such a fun place to play."
