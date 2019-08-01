{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder re-signed defenseman Michael Sdao for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday.

Sdao, 30, returns to Adirondack after playing 31 games last season, in which he had three goals, four assists and 69 penalty minutes while providing a veteran presence on the blue line.

"I am thankful for the opportunity and happy to be back," Sdao said in a press release.

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Sdao began his pro career in the AHL and spent four seasons in that league before moving to the ECHL's Colorado Eagles in 2016-2017. He played for Rapid City in 2017-2018 and Adirondack last season.

