GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder re-signed defenseman Michael Sdao for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday.
Sdao, 30, returns to Adirondack after playing 31 games last season, in which he had three goals, four assists and 69 penalty minutes while providing a veteran presence on the blue line.
"I am thankful for the opportunity and happy to be back," Sdao said in a press release.
The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Sdao began his pro career in the AHL and spent four seasons in that league before moving to the ECHL's Colorado Eagles in 2016-2017. He played for Rapid City in 2017-2018 and Adirondack last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.