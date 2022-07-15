Thunder re-sign Harper, Weller for 2022-23 season

Weller, 36, a South Glens Falls native, appeared in 22 games for the Thunder last season after he was acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Mavericks. He had spent the previous eight years playing pro hockey in Germany, collecting 346 points in 298 games overseas. Before heading to Europe, Weller had spent parts of seven seasons in the AHL and ECHL.

Harper, 33, scored 22 goals and 33 assists in 48 games for Adirondack last season, as the right wing led the team in assists and total points. Prior to joining the Thunder, Harper had spent three years overseas, and has played in games in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, KHL, and SHL in his career. He played for the Adirondack Phantoms of the AHL for parts of four seasons and played 19 games for the Albany Devils.