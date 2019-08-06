GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have re-signed defenseman Kelly Summers for his second pro season.
Summers, 23, returns to the Thunder after playing in 49 games last season, collecting five goals and 19 assists. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman also earned his first AHL call-up in April to the Belleville Senators, before returning to Adirondack.
"We are excited to have Kelly back in the mix this season," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "He had a great year for us last season and he gained a lot of confidence that led to him getting a call-up to the American Hockey League. We are happy to have him again, especially with a full year of pro hockey already under his belt."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.