GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have re-signed defenseman Kelly Summers for his second pro season.

Summers, 23, returns to the Thunder after playing in 49 games last season, collecting five goals and 19 assists. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman also earned his first AHL call-up in April to the Belleville Senators, before returning to Adirondack.

"We are excited to have Kelly back in the mix this season," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "He had a great year for us last season and he gained a lot of confidence that led to him getting a call-up to the American Hockey League. We are happy to have him again, especially with a full year of pro hockey already under his belt."

