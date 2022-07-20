Thunder re-sign defenseman Jake Ryczek

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday announced they have re-signed defenseman Jake Ryczek for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

The 24-year-old native of Springfield, Massachusetts was tied for the team lead among defensemen with 25 points, including 19 assists in 48 games this past season. A 5-foot-11, 185-pounder also had played in the ECHL with the Indy Fuel in 2019-20. He played junior hockey with the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL before turning pro. Ryczek also tallied 81 points, including 60 assists, in 151 games in three seasons in the USHL.

"Jake is a mobile, puck-moving defenseman, we're happy to welcome him back to the blue line," new Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said in a press release. "His skill set will help us get out of the defensive zone quickly. Jake creates offense with speed and will be an asset on special teams as well."