Thunder re-sign defenseman Blake Thompson
GLENS FALLS — Defenseman Blake Thompson signed Thursday for a third full season with the Adirondack Thunder, the team announced.

Thompson, 28, played 42 games for Adirondack in the 2019-20 season, scoring a pair of goals and dishing out 10 assists. He has played in 171 ECHL games in his career, scoring 41 points on nine goals and 32 assists in that span.

"I'm extremely happy to be back in Glens Falls this season," Thompson said in a team press release. "It has been a long year without hockey and it has only made me want to play even more. I'm motivated and excited for this season and I can't wait to see the great fans in Glens Falls in October."

A native of Listowel, Ontario, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Thompson played collegiate hockey at Division III St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, where he was part of a national championship team as a freshman. He scored 73 points, including 19 goals, in his four-year college career before moving on to stints in the ECHL and SPHL.

