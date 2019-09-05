{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder re-signed forward Alex Carrier for the 2019-20 season.

As a member of the Thunder last season, Carrier recorded eight points on two goals and six assists, as well as 82 penalty minutes in 47 games. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward also has appeared in 18 AHL games with the Albany Devils during his career.

"We are excited to have Alex back with us this season," coach Alex Loh said in a release. "He is a great presence in our locker room and is very well respected. His leadership and experience are a plus and only benefits us moving forward this year."

