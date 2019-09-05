GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder re-signed forward Alex Carrier for the 2019-20 season.
As a member of the Thunder last season, Carrier recorded eight points on two goals and six assists, as well as 82 penalty minutes in 47 games. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward also has appeared in 18 AHL games with the Albany Devils during his career.
"We are excited to have Alex back with us this season," coach Alex Loh said in a release. "He is a great presence in our locker room and is very well respected. His leadership and experience are a plus and only benefits us moving forward this year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.