GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have re-signed defenseman Blake Thompson for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
Thompson, 26, returns to Glens Falls after collecting 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 72 games last season. This will be the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder's second full season with the Thunder after he joined the team following a stint with the Cincinnati Cyclones in December, 2017. Thompson played in 44 games that season and had one goal and six assists.
"We are extremely happy to have Blake back this season," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "He made great strides last year and was a guy we trusted and relied on when we looked at our defense."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.