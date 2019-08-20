{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have re-signed defenseman Blake Thompson for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Thompson, 26, returns to Glens Falls after collecting 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 72 games last season. This will be the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder's second full season with the Thunder after he joined the team following a stint with the Cincinnati Cyclones in December, 2017. Thompson played in 44 games that season and had one goal and six assists.

"We are extremely happy to have Blake back this season," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "He made great strides last year and was a guy we trusted and relied on when we looked at our defense."

