Thunder rally late to beat Worcester

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder of 2021-22 are one week from the finish line, their fate mostly decided after a forgettable season.

But, as they showed Sunday, they are still capable of a surprise.

The Thunder scored four times in the third period to recover from a two-goal deficit and beat Worcester 6-4 at Cool Insuring Arena. It was the most goals they've scored in a game since Feb. 23.

And it came out of nowhere. Anthony Repaci scored for Worcester in the first two minutes of the third period and the Railers dominated the next few minutes. Adirondack appeared to be headed for its eighth loss in nine games.

Patrick Grasso scored for the Thunder on a long-distance backhanded shot that somehow eluded goalie Colten Ellis. Then Jordan Kaplan tied it at 4-4 on the Thunder's only power play of the game.

"To be honest, we didn't feel too down," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "Obviously we were disappointed in giving up that early (third period) goal, but the guys didn’t really get off their game. They just stuck with it and got a couple of fortunate ones, I’d say, obviously a couple of nice goals as well, and the guys really just stuck with the program and found a way to execute and scored four goals, which we haven't done in a long time."

The Thunder took the lead when Billy Jerry, who joined the team out of college last month, scored his second goal of the game. Jerry broke down the ice on a two-on-one with Shane Harper on his right side, kept the puck and beat Ellis past the glove side.

"Just a weird bounce in the 'D' zone, I saw Harps beat his guy there and saw we might have a two-on-one up ice, so just kind of got the feet moving and I wanted to find Harper," Jerry said. "Earlier in the game I had a two-on-one where I tried to test him five-hole, and it didn’t work, so I just tried to shoot far side high and see if that would work, and luckily it went in."

Harper scored an insurance goal, converting a pass from Jordan Kaplan.

"It was a bit of a roller coaster," Jerry said of the game. "Once we went down 4-2, we easily could have rolled over. I thought it was a good job by the entire group getting four goals in the third period, that was big."

Alex Sakellaropoulos got the win in goal with 31 saves. Adirondack got off to a quick start on first-period goals by Jerry and Harper, but ran into the same confounding issue with the second-period blues, when the Railers scored twice to pull ahead.

The loss was a setback for Worcester as it battles to get one of the last two playoff spots in the ECHL's North Division.

For Adirondack, it was a welcome reprieve for a team that's been flirting with the worst record in the ECHL. Loh said he just wants to see the team keep working hard over its final four games.

"I think the one thing that's been consistent for us is we've worked hard, we've tried," he said. "There's never been a game where I felt like we've just sort of packed it in and given up."

Thunder 6, Railers 4 Worcester;1;2;1—4 Adirondack;2;0;4—6 First period — 1, Adirondack, Jerry 2, 4:23. 2. Adirondack, Harper 21 (Kaplan, Long), 11:39. 3, Worcester, Jandric 4 (Newton, Balmas), 12:22. Second period — 4, Worcester, Coughlin 9 (Price, Hayhurst), 0:10. 5, Worcester, Repaci 21 (McCarthy, Vesey), 11:08. Third period — 6, Worcester, Repaci 22 (Less, Beaudoin), 1:24. 7, Adirondack, Grasso 25 (Vidmar, Stevens), 6:58. 8, Adirondack, Kaplan 11 (Harper, Stevens), 14:04 (pp). 9, Adirondack, Jerry 3, 16:08. 10, Adirondack, Harper 22 (Kaplan, Thompson), 17:47. Shots — Worcester 13-11-11—35; Adirondack 9-11-11—31. Power plays — Worcester 0-4; Adirondack 1-1. Goalies-saves — Ellis (Wor) 25; Sakellaropoulos (Adir) 31. Ref — Bloyer. A — 2,878.

