GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder may have set the table for some of the drama themselves, but they sure brought down the house with the final act.
Rallying from a two-goal deficit, the Thunder won their home opener 3-2 over Worcester before a standing-room-only crowd of 4,823 fans Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Thunder trailed 2-0 and were being outshot 30-11 with five minutes left in the second period. Worcester’s lead might have been more if not for the spectacular play of goalie Eamon McAdam, who’s been in net for all three games in which the team earned points. The fourth-year pro made 33 saves, including point-blank offerings and a three-on-one.
Despite being outshot, Adirondack didn’t panic.
“We were getting shelled a bit, but we weathered the storm and came together as a team and had a good third period,” said rookie defenseman Charlie Curti, who scored two goals.
“It was nice to get on the scoresheet, but first and foremost getting that first win in front of the fans,” Curti said. “They were all excited, we were excited.”
The crowd got into it when the Thunder challenged that they had scored with 3:50 left in the second period. The video review didn’t go their way — and another one didn’t in the third — but the Thunder got untracked afterward.
That resulted in Curti’s first goal at 17:34 of the second on a sharp lefty wrister to the upper left of the net.
Curti notched his second at 8:41 of the third after Ara Nazarian gave him the puck and Curti stickhandled past one defender and put another high shot past the Railers’ Evan Buitenhuis, who was equally strong as McAdam, a former Railer in the 2017-18 season.
Adirondack’s eventual game-winner came with 3:45 left when Kelly Summers shot one to Buitenhuis’ near side just a few seconds after Worcester had killed an Adirondack power play.
You have free articles remaining.
“I saw (Casey Pierro-Zabotel) kind of rolling off the wall, had two guys on him, so I thought it’d be a good time to drop down. He gave me the puck nicely and I had all the time in the world. He set a nice pick for me. Took a lucky deflection off their stick, but I’ll take it,” Summers said.
The scoresheet does all the talking for Thunder coach Alex Loh when it comes to the importance of defensemen helping on offense, as they accounted for all three tallies.
“Defense first, but helping the scoresheet doesn’t hurt at all,” a smiling Summers said.
With an extra skater on late, in place of Buitenhuis, Worcester crowded the goal and fired a couple of close ones at McAdam in a crowded crease, but he made the last save before the horn, emerged from the throng and raised his arms excitedly and then hugged forward Matt Salhany so hard that they fell to the ice.
And the home crowd lapped it up.
“Things are gonna happen,” McAdam said of the many shots through two periods, “but that’s what me and (Michael) McNiven are there for. We’ve just got to give the team a chance.
“Once you see that first one go up, it’s huge, and you could see the change of play that third period,” McAdam added.
The evening started with a new video promotion of the team. Next, each player on the Thunder, and on-ice staff were introduced. Then a tribute to longtime off-ice official Dan Kane, who passed away this summer, was held, with his wife Charlene and daughters Emiy and Elizabeth. A plaque in the Dave Strader Press Box noting Kane’s service will be displayed.
Two members of the Arena Bowl-winning Albany Empire performed the ceremonial puck drop.
NOTES: The Thunder played with six defensemen, as Colby Sissons was recalled to Binghamton on Friday, and Jake Linhart is still injured. … Adirondack has the middle game of a three-game homestand on Wednesday against Maine. That will mark the return of defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.