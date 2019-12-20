Thunder rally for point, but lose in another shootout

They were able to do it thanks to Mike Szmatula’s one-timer off a zipped pass from Alex Tonge with 5.6 seconds left, with Murdaca on the bench in favor of an extra forward.

Murdaca chuckled at the thought of being thrown into a fire.

“Yeah, I did, (but) I played the last nine in a row at Knoxville,” Murdaca said. “I came in with my head held high. My boys made me see a lot of pucks tonight, so it made my job a little easier.”

Murdaca said he first got called by the Thunder on Tuesday night. But then he got the news he’d be starting tonight.

“That was big motivation, push for me because my first game in the (ECHL), so you always want to do well for these guys and show what you’re made of,” Murdaca said.

After the Thunder rallied to tie it at 2, Murdaca saw a shot he probably hardly ever saw in the SPHL. Former Thunder Terrence Wallin came around the net, spun and fired a beautiful short-handed goal that glanced off Murdaca’s mask and in with 4:06 left.

The Mariners had a 2-0 lead through two periods, but Adirondack finally got on the scoreboard two minutes into the third when Robbie Payne scored his eighth of the season on a backhand high into the net.