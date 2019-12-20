Thunder rally for point, but lose in another shootout

GLENS FALLS — It wasn’t an easy situation to come into, but Joe Murdaca held up very well Friday.
The 21-year-old goaltender made his first start in the ECHL playing for an Adirondack team that entered this home game on a seven-game losing streak and playing the team trying to dislodge it from fourth place in the North Division.
During that losing streak, Adirondack had still managed three points thanks to overtime and shootouts. They kept that theme going in a 4-3 shootout loss to Maine at Cool Insuring Arena.
The story of the day was Murdaca, who started the year playing four games with Elmira in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. From there, he played 10 games with Knoxville in the Southern Professional Hockey League and posted a 7-3 record with a save percentage of .928.
Murdaca got the start because Eamon McAdam was called up to Binghamton. So the once-goalie-rich Thunder were down to a player making his ECHL debut and an emergency backup.
But as has been the story with all of the Thunder’s goalies this season, Murdaca more than did his share. He finished with 33 saves, several times bailing out his defense that had lost track of its men.
And while an eight-game losing streak could have the Thunder feeling Grinchy, the fact that the Thunder found a way to get a point out of the night is worth something.
They were able to do it thanks to Mike Szmatula’s one-timer off a zipped pass from Alex Tonge with 5.6 seconds left, with Murdaca on the bench in favor of an extra forward.
Murdaca chuckled at the thought of being thrown into a fire.
“Yeah, I did, (but) I played the last nine in a row at Knoxville,” Murdaca said. “I came in with my head held high. My boys made me see a lot of pucks tonight, so it made my job a little easier.”
Murdaca said he first got called by the Thunder on Tuesday night. But then he got the news he’d be starting tonight.
“That was big motivation, push for me because my first game in the (ECHL), so you always want to do well for these guys and show what you’re made of,” Murdaca said.
After the Thunder rallied to tie it at 2, Murdaca saw a shot he probably hardly ever saw in the SPHL. Former Thunder Terrence Wallin came around the net, spun and fired a beautiful short-handed goal that glanced off Murdaca’s mask and in with 4:06 left.
The Mariners had a 2-0 lead through two periods, but Adirondack finally got on the scoreboard two minutes into the third when Robbie Payne scored his eighth of the season on a backhand high into the net.
Matt Salhany tied it at 2 at 6:42 of the period. He skated in from the left side, across the crease, waited for Maine goalie Connor LaCouvee to commit and flipped it over him.
Both goalies were strong in overtime, with Murdaca earning the headline save, as he stymied a Maine forward who had escaped defensive notice right on the doorstep.
Murdaca said the SPHL’s overtimes aren’t seven minutes long, like the ECHL’s.
“I was looking up at the scoreboard and was, like, ‘Wait, they got a problem there with seven minutes.’ I’m pretty banged up, so I was, like, geez, I gotta come out sharp here,” Murdaca said.
Adirondack is 1-6 in overtime/shootout games this season.
“It’s one of those things,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said of yet another one-point night. “Overtime is such a crap shoot, you never really know if teams are going to get chances. ... Obviously down 2-0 going into the third, you’re always excited to get the point.”
Mariners 4, Thunder 3, SO
Maine 0 2 1 0 1 — 4
Adirondack 0 0 3 0 0 — 3
First Period: None.
Second Period: 1, Maine, Chase 5 (Cammarata), 5:58. 2, Maine, Culkin 5 (Kile), 17:54.
Third Period: 3, Adirondack, Payne 8 (Henry, Sissons), 2:00. 4, Adirondack, Salhany 9 (Tonge, Szmatula), 6:42. 5, Maine, Wallin 11 (Kile), 15:54 (sh). 6, Adirondack, Szmatula 9 (Tonge, Sissons), 19:54.
Overtime: None
Shootout: Maine (Chase-NG, Kile-NG, Elmer-NG, Ronning-NG, Fox-goal). Adirondack (Salhany-NG, Payne-NG, Szmatula-NG, Henry-NG, Tonge-NG).
Power-play Opportunities: Maine 0-4. Adirondack 0-4.
Goalies-saves: Maine, LaCouvee (39 shots-36 saves). Adirondack, Murdaca (36-33).
A: 2,399.
Referee: Garon.
