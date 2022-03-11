Thunder rally falls short in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Adirondack Thunder rallied twice to tie the game, but dropped a 5-4 decision to the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center on Friday night.

The Thunder went 2-4 on their six-game road trip. They return home Saturday night to play the Maine Mariners in back-to-back games at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack’s Jordan Kaplan tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. After Worcester scored twice early in the second period, Luke Stevens and Ryan Smith scored goals that pulled the Thunder into a 3-3 tie.

The Railers again took a two-goal lead when Jordan Smotherman and Blake Christensen scored goals 1:08 apart in the third period. Smith scored his second goal of the game at 11:50, but that's as close as the Thunder got.

Mareks Mitens was in goal for Adirondack, having just been sent down from the Utica Comets of the AHL. Goalie Brandon Kasel was called up to Utica.

Railers 5, Thunder 4 Adirondack 1 2 1 — 4 Worcester 1 2 2 — 5 First period — 1, Worcester, Smotherman 24 (Coughlin, Coskey), 1:55 (pp). 2, Adirondack, Kaplan 7 (Grasso), 12:37 (pp). Second period — 3, Worcester, Vesey 12 (Butler, Osmanski), 0:19. 4, Worcester, Olsson 19 (Christensen, Coskey), 5:50 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Stevens 3 (Vidmar, Mazza), 18:14. 6, Adirondack, Smith 7 (Irvine, Kaplan), 19:25 (pp). Third period — 7, Worcester, Smotherman 25 (Coughlin, Coskey), 8:03. 8, Worcester, Christensen 13 (Olsson, Furgele), 9:11. 9, Adirondack, Smith 8 (Kaplan, Thompson), 11:50. Shots — Adirondack 13-11-8—32; Worcester 11-12-11—34. Power plays — Adirondack 2-3; Worcester 2-3. Goalies-saves — Mitens (Adir) 29; Appleby (W) 28. Ref — Heidemann. A — 2,815.

Tonight's Game Maine at Thunder Where: Cool Insuring Arena When: 7 p.m. Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM), WWSC (1450 AM) The skinny: The Thunder will wear special uniforms tonight for Law Enforcement Night. Jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. The first 1,000 kids (14 and under) will receive a special-edition Thunder youth jersey.

