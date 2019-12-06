GLENS FALLS — Not bad for there being a black cat in the locker room.
There wasn’t, but there might as well have been Friday, as Maine scored two goals off Adirondack Thunder defenseman Charlie Curti’s stick and skate in a 5-4 overtime win at Cool Insuring Arena.
The fact that the Thunder earned a point is a testament to their grit, as they trailed 3-0 early in the second period.
“It was kind of funky,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said of the goals deflected off Curti. “You just have to fight through it. It didn’t feel like either team was too sharp tonight.”
After a scoreless first period and just 10 so-so shots on goal, the second period acted like it had swigged Red Bull. Maine started it by scoring 45 seconds into the period on a nice backdoor feed from Alex Kile to Jake Elmer.
Former Thunder Terrence Wallin notched the Mariners’ second at 5:33 when his attempted pass down low went off Curti’s stick. Ted Hart scored on a second rebound just 47 seconds later to make it 3-0.
The Thunder got on the board nine seconds after its power play ended as Jake Linhart put a long shot on net and it happened to go through everyone into the upper left corner at 8:37.
Elmer, who had the game-winner in overtime for a hat trick, scored again 20 seconds later when he sent a pass from behind the goal toward the crease and it bounced off Curti’s skate for a 4-1 Maine lead.
Alexandre Carrier closed the crazy second-period scoring with a poke of the puck out of the air and over a sprawled Connor LaCouvee.
Evan Cormier only registered 13 saves for Adirondack, but two of them were breakaways early in the third period. His skill led to the Thunder’s first power-play goal in a long time. Aided by a tremendous screen from Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Robbie Payne’s slap shot hit the upper left part of the net hard to make it 4-3 at 6:06 of the third.
“Our scoring hasn’t been there, but a lot of momentum we built off the power play. We’ve had a lot of good looks, the pucks are right there, our chances are there,” Payne said.
Payne tied it at 4 with 4:17 left when he redirected Nikita Popugaev’s backhanded shot.
“In the beginning of the season I haven’t been getting the success around the net that I’m used to,” Payne said. “I’ve told myself I need to get to the net more, right around the crease there. When (Popugaev) had the first shot, I pushed away a little bit, battled back in front. Those are things maybe I wasn’t doing earlier in the season. Hopefully I’m building those things back in my game.”
It was a solid comeback for the Thunder, but they fell to 4-5-1-1 at home.
“I don’t know if we’ve started very well (at home),” Loh said. “I think the Indy game, you saw us play like we really want to play, and obviously we started very well in that game.”
NOTES: Defenseman Kelly Summers was called up to the AHL’s Binghamton Devils. The Thunder signed defenseman Meirs Moore on Friday morning, and he was in uniform. Moore, 25, played two games with Newfoundland before returning to the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers, where he had four goals and one assist in 11 games.
Mariners 5, Thunder 4, OT
Maine 0 4 0 1 — 5
Adirondack 0 2 2 0 — 4
First Period: None.
Second Period: 1, Maine, Elmer 6 (Kile, Day), :45. 2, Maine, Wallin 10 (Racine), 5:33. 3, Maine, Hart 4 (Tschantz), 6:20. 4, Adirondack, Linhart 2 (Pierro-Zabotel, Popugaev), 8:37. 5, Maine, Elmer 7, 8:57. 6, Adirondack, Carrier 2 (Nazarian), 16:10.
Third Period: 7, Payne 5 (Linhart, Popugaev), 6:06 (pp). 8, Adirondack, Payne 6 (Popugaev, Curti), 15:43.
Overtime: 9, Maine, Elmer 8 (Crawley, McNicholas), 3:30.
Power-plays: Maine 0-3. Adirondack 1-4.
Goalies-saves: Maine, LaCouvee (31 shots-27 saves). Adirondack, Cormier (18-13).
A: 2,489.
Referee: Normandin.
