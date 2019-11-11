GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced Monday that they have raised $16,645 from their Military Appreciation Night on Oct. 25.
Adirondack's live auction of its military-themed jerseys after the game raised $14,450. The 50/50 raffle brought in $1,520 and additional fundraising added $675.
The money raised will benefit the Ben Osborn Memorial Foundation, Malta Veterans Relief Fund and Veteran Relief Fund of Post 2475.
