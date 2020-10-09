Thunder push back season start date again

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have pushed back the start of their season again as they head toward an uncertain future.
The ECHL on Friday announced a split-season plan. Some teams will begin playing a full 72-game schedule on Dec. 11. Other teams, including the Thunder and the entire North Division, are planning on a 62-game season beginning Jan. 15.
The teams starting in December come from areas of the country were coronavirus restrictions are less strict than in the Northeast. Currently, sports events in New York state are limited to only a handful of spectators.
This is the second push-back in the ECHL's start date. In August, the league had set Dec. 4 as opening night.
"I think (the January start date) is a lot more realistic than December," Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said. "We remain hopeful, but certainly we need to see a little bit of progress (in the coronavirus situation and state restrictions) for this to be realistic."
It is unclear what would happen if coronavirus restrictions remain in place beyond Jan. 15. Mead said he has approval from the Civic Center Coalition to move forward with 50 percent occupancy, if that's an option, but no less than that.
Unlike major-league sports, which get significant revenue from television contracts, minor-league teams can't survive without fans in the building. Mead said tickets account for about half of the team's revenue, and it would be hard to get advertising support with few or no customers in the building to see it.
Mead said there's a point after which the Thunder couldn't hold a viable 2020-21 season, but there is no drop-dead date as of now.
Cool Insuring Arena has been closed since the pandemic hit in March. There are only three full-time employees working, including Mead. Thirteen salaried employees have been furloughed, he said.
The arena has lost the chance to host state basketball and volleyball tournaments, Thunder games, graduations, the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo and three concerts. It hosted a youth hockey camp in August, a TV show is being filmed there now — Mead declined to name the show — and an indoor farmers market can be held during the winter.
If this were to drag on for many more months, it could be troublesome for the arena.
"Fortunately we do have enough money to get through (so far)," Mead said, "but at some point we need to be able to open back up. There's not an endless amount of money in the bank account where we could survive forever."
The ECHL teams planning to start in December are Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita. The Atlanta franchise is suspended for the season.
The final league standings will be based on winning percentage, rather than points, to offset the shorter season for teams like the Thunder.
