Thunder preview: Adirondack hopes to turn things around under new coach

GLENS FALLS — Even in black sweats and a baseball cap, Pete MacArthur still has the skate and stick skills to make the most of a little ice time with his players at the end of an Adirondack Thunder practice.

You can take the coach out of the game, but you can't take the game out of the coach.

MacArthur's enthusiasm, passion and optimism are contagious. Still as athletic as ever at 37, the 14-year veteran of professional hockey is in his first season as the Thunder's head coach.

"Bring energy, passion — you hope that rubs off a little bit," he said after practice earlier this week. "But that's just who I am — have fun and work hard."

The Thunder, coming off a pair of road losses to Worcester last weekend, make their debut in front of the home fans Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena with a rematch against the Railers.

"I'm just excited to see these guys compete and do what they love to do," said MacArthur, the Thunder's team captain last season. "I want to see positivity — I don't want to see any frustration from them, because it's too hard to be frustrated. You have to respect the game and the opponents. It's going to be fun to unleash them — they've been working really hard and it'll be awesome to have them in front of our fans."

"I think we're going to be a really good team," new captain Shane Harper said. "We just have to come out and play a little bit cleaner this weekend — not necessarily harder, but smarter hockey."

Culture and character

There's nowhere to go but up for the Thunder. After hitting rock bottom last season with an ECHL-worst 27-40-4 record, Adirondack is starting over with new coaches — MacArthur and assistant Mike Bergin, both former Thunder standouts — and a bunch of new faces.

To that end, MacArthur has stressed culture, character and paying attention to the little things, on and off the ice — and patience.

"Everything takes time — we're basically starting all over here," he said. "We have new coaches, we have a lot of new players, we have a new system. And the veterans we have are guys that are smart, they've proven to be winners consistently, but it takes time.

"The wins will come when we get those things in line," he added. "It's work first, then the fun stuff happens after the work."

"I love it so far, it's a great group of guys," Harper said of the locker room. "We have a little bit of toughness — even in practice (Tuesday) there was a little emotion, and I like to see that because that means you care."

The players also seem to enjoy having MacArthur as head coach.

"I never played with him as a player, but it's always nice to have someone who's so close to being a player," said new defenseman Jeff Taylor, like MacArthur a native of Clifton Park. "They understand the grind, they understand the other side of the game, so I think it's going to be a really good fit."

"He understands the game — he's fresh out, obviously he probably still wants to suit up as much as he can," returning forward Nick Rivera said. "But he's excited to be our coach and our leader again. We're excited to have him behind the bench now."

Worcester rematch

The Thunder opened the season last week with a 5-4 loss to Worcester, falling behind 3-0 early before battling back. They followed on Sunday with a 4-1 loss to the same team.

"We didn’t play well and we got beat, simple as that," MacArthur said. "It isn't like we played well and got beat and we're worried — we didn't play our game and we got beat. ... (Saturday) I want to see us play our game and see how we do."

"That's the sign of a good team, too, that we didn't fold, we didn’t freak out, we settled ourselves and came back," Taylor said. "We have a lot of guys who have a lot of confidence, a lot of experience, and I think it's really going to help us later in the season."

Added Harper, the Thunder's leading scorer last season: "I think that's something we struggled with last year. If we got down even two goals, we didn't have the best mental headspace as a team, so it was nice to see, going down three and coming out of the first period only down one — that's a positive to take away."

For MacArthur, the details are key, particularly in the neutral zone, where puck movement, possession and transition are crucial.

"We're focusing on staying more connected and being able to make plays through the neutral zone, and playing fast — try to create offense from the back end up," said forward Patrick Grasso, who was second on the team in scoring behind Harper last season.

"We're heavy, we're smart, and when we play detailed and stay over the puck, we're hard to handle," MacArthur said. "But it starts in the middle of the ice, which is the most important zone in my opinion."

MacArthur was most impressed with the Thunder's special teams last weekend. Adirondack went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, scored a power-play goal and got a short-handed goal from Sebastian Vidmar.

"We won the special teams battle on the weekend, so that's a good start. If we had to fix that, we'd be in a lot of trouble," MacArthur said. "The PK was awesome, the power play was, too. We just need to work on our awareness 5-on-5."

How the 2022-23 Adirondack Thunder break down by position:

Goalies

Mareks Mitens played long enough in Glens Falls last season to compile a 9-7-1 record and a 3.50 goals-against average, but spent much of the season with the AHL's Utica Comets.

Joining him are 21-year-old rookie Isaac Poulter and Jake Theut, an ECHL veteran who played most of last season in Wichita, where he went 9-11-4 with a 3.62 GAA (Theut was loaned to Cleveland of the AHL on Friday). Mitens and Poulter are likely to rotate early on. All three are very capable goaltenders.

"Poults and Mits made every save that they needed to this weekend, and probably a couple that they shouldn't have made, so we have no problem in the net right now," MacArthur said.

Defensemen

The most turnover from last season occurred on defense, where only Jake Ryczek, Ivan Chukarov and Jarrod Gourley return. Ryczek played 48 games and had 25 points last season, including 19 assists.

The biggest addition is Taylor, who played on Union College's 2014 NCAA Division I national championship team. He has played six seasons in the AHL and ECHL, including Hartford and Jacksonville last season.

The other newcomers are longtime AHL veteran Daniel Maggio, Ryan DaSilva, Cory Dennis and Filip Bratt, a 20-year-old rookie from Sweden who is the younger brother of the New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt.

"We have a really good mix," Taylor said. "DaSilva's a smart player, he's got a bomb of a shot; we have Maggio back there, so many games, so tough; Gourls, Bratt and Chuky, they're all good skaters who move the puck well. I think we have a really, really solid D-corps."

Forwards

MacArthur said he has not put together any set lines among his forwards.

"I don't want anybody to be too comfortable, I want guys to earn it," he said. "Ryan Smith didn't play the first game — he was our best player the second game of the season. That's the kind of response we want."

Eight forwards return from last season, including the high-scoring trio of Harper (52 points), Grasso (50 points, 26 goals) and Vidmar (43 points). Smith, Rivera and Colin Long also recorded at least 20 points, and Billy Jerry and South Glens Falls product Shawn Weller saw late-season action.

The other newcomers are fairly young: Noah Corson, the son of former NHLer Shayne Corson; former Michigan standout Garrett Van Wyhe; Vladislav Michalchuk, Xavier Parent and Rex Moe. Corson and Parent were both solid at Worcester last week.

Yanick Turcotte — a rugged left wing who played three seasons for Worcester before joining the Thunder — is serving a five-game suspension for leaving the bench in last week's opener.

MacArthur said the team has options at center. Parent, Van Wyhe and Long will likely stay in the middle, but Harper, Jerry, Corson and Vidmar could also take a faceoff.

"We have a little bit of everything — a lot of size, speed, skill, so it's a good mix," Grasso said. "Everyone can play so you can go out there with anybody and make plays and expect everybody to go out and do their job."

"We're fast, skilled and I think we have a little bit of grit to the game," Harper said. "We can't just try to skill around, we need to take the body when we need to, get on the forecheck — I think that's when we can be really good."

Thunder 2022-23 Schedule Oct. 22 — at Worcester, L 4-5 Oct. 23 — at Worcester, L 1-4 Oct. 29 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 — WORCESTER, 3 p.m. Nov. 4 — at Trois-Rivières Nov. 5 — at Trois-Rivières Nov. 11 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Nov. 12 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Nov. 16 — GREENVILLE, 7 p.m. Nov. 18 — at Reading Nov. 23 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Nov. 25 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Nov. 26 — READING, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 — MAINE, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 — MAINE, 7 p.m. Dec. 4 — at Maine Dec. 7 — at Norfolk Dec. 10 — at Norfolk Dec. 11 — at Norfolk Dec. 16 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 — MAINE, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 — MAINE, 3 p.m. Dec. 23 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Dec. 27 — at Trois-Rivières Dec. 29 — at Trois-Rivières Dec. 30 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. Dec. 31 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 5 p.m. Jan. 6 — at Maine Jan. 7 — NORFOLK, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 — NORFOLK, 3 p.m. Jan. 13 — at Reading Jan. 14 — at Reading Jan. 20 — at Trois-Rivières Jan. 21 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Jan. 22 — NEWFOUNDLAND, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 7 p.m. Jan. 28 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 7 p.m. Jan. 29 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 3 p.m. Feb. 3 — READING, 7 p.m. Feb. 4 — at Reading Feb. 8 — at Newfoundland Feb. 10 — at Newfoundland Feb. 11 — at Newfoundland Feb. 15 — MAINE, 7 p.m. Feb. 17 — ATLANTA, 7 p.m. Feb. 18 — at Trois-Rivières Feb. 19 — at Trois-Rivières Feb. 22 — at Reading Feb. 24 — READING, 7 p.m. Feb. 25 — READING, 7 p.m. March 2 — at Orlando March 3 — at Jacksonville March 4 — at Jacksonville March 8 — MAINE, 7 p.m. March 10 — at Worcester March 11 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 7 p.m. March 12 — TROIS-RIVIERES, 3 p.m. March 15 — at Newfoundland March 17 — at Newfoundland March 18 — at Newfoundland March 22 — at Worcester March 24 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. March 25 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. March 29 — at Reading March 31 — at Worcester April 1 — at Worcester April 7 — MAINE, 7 p.m. April 8 — at Worcester April 9 — at Maine April 14 — at Trois-Rivières April 15 — WORCESTER, 7 p.m. April 16 — WORCESTER, 3 p.m.