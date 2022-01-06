Thunder prepare for late-season grind

GLENS FALLS — With several games postponed until later in the season already, the back half of the Adirondack Thunder's ECHL schedule may be getting a bit crowded.

Coronavirus protocols have already forced the postponement of seven games — five in December and two against Trois-Rivieres this past week.

The Thunder are scheduled to face the Maine Mariners three times this weekend — home Friday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena, and on the road Saturday and Sunday. The All-Star break is next weekend, following Wednesday's game at Reading.

Having a number of games pushed later in the schedule will be another adjustment for minor-league hockey teams amid the continuing pandemic. A few of Adirondack's games have already been rescheduled for next month, and another tacked onto the last weekend of January.

"It's something that, coming into the season, we knew was a possibility," Thunder forward Shane Harper said after Wednesday's practice at Cool Insuring Arena.

Playing multiple games a week means more wear and tear on players, particularly in the late-season grind, and more so for 30-something veterans like Harper and Pete MacArthur.

"It's definitely tough playing that many games back-to-back, especially when you're getting a little older like myself and a couple of guys," said Harper, who will be 33 next month. "Your body gets a little more sore for sure, so you have to take care of yourself, plan ahead, see what you've got on the horizon and rest when you can."

"It'll be a challenge, but mentally we know to expect the unexpected," said MacArthur, at 36 the elder statesman of the Thunder. "It's going to come down to habits off the ice that will really make a difference for us. It's just maintenance — it's really important when we're away from here, to make sure we're eating well and sleeping enough when we can."

MacArthur added that "in-game management" is another key for three-in-three weekends — knowing how long to stay on the ice and when to get off.

"If nothing's going on after 25 seconds, just get off — you don’t have to score a goal or make something happen every shift," he said. "Unless there's a whistle, you're in complete control of (your shift length). You have that internal clock that tells you when it's close to the time to be thinking about getting off (the ice)."

Thunder assistant coach Pete Dineen said the schedule — especially a compressed one — has an impact on how to manage a roster.

"A lot of it depends on how many players you actually have, looking from a coach's perspective, based on injuries along with call-ups," he said. "We just get the guys prepared for the long stretches when we're playing a lot of games in a few nights, where they're conditioned to be able to handle the minutes that are needed."

Having only 10 forwards in the ECHL, as opposed to 12 in the AHL and NHL, also has an impact on roster decisions, Dineen said.

"We try to have an extra forward and an extra D (defenseman) just in case we do run into any kind of crunch," he said. "So in saying that, it's kind of like a deep-sea diver — you've got to watch your tanks at all times."

Playing together

The Thunder face a fast and skilled team in the Mariners, who defeated Adirondack in its last outing on Saturday, 3-2 in overtime.

Both Harper and MacArthur said they’ve been pleased with the way the Thunder have been playing recently.

"The last eight to 10 games, we've been playing the way we want to play — hard and fast," Harper said. "I think we're very skilled up front. If we can defend well, we will be successful because we can score goals."

"It's a fun group — I hope people enjoy watching us, because we're cognizant of what we mean to the community," said MacArthur, who grew up in Clifton Park and played at the Glens Falls Civic Center as a youth. "It's a product — it's fun and we're privileged and grateful to do it, but you've got to do it well. I think that's why we keep getting good crowds, even if we lay an egg. People know we're gonna work, we're gonna play for each other and we're gonna score some goals. I'm loving it so far."

Roster moves

The Thunder on Thursday signed forward Luke Stevens, who had spent the first part of the season with the Utica Comets. He is the son of former NHL All-Star Kevin Stevens.

Adirondack had four forwards — Patrick Grasso, Tyler Irvine, Jordan Kaplan and Sam Laberge — called up to Utica earlier this week. Irvine is the Thunder's leading scorer with 23 points, including 12 goals, and Grasso is tied with MacArthur with 18 points.

Dineen expected some of them to return to Glens Falls for the weekend series.

"They've been very good about not leaving us high and dry going into our long weekends," he said.

"You play in the East Coast long enough, you learn to control what you can," MacArthur said. "It's a very unpredictable league no matter what year. COVID obviously adds a new wrinkle. … We just roll with the punches and play with who we have here."

