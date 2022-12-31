Thunder post fourth win in five games

GLENS FALLS — It’s been a rough year for the Adirondack Thunder, but things are looking up.

The Thunder scored three second-period goals to beat Trois-Rivieres 5-2 on New Year’s Eve in front of a standing-room-only crowd of 5,012 at Cool Insuring Arena. It was the fourth win in five games for Adirondack.

The Thunder went 24-46-7 during calendar year 2022. But they made progress this week, closing the gap with the teams they need to catch in the ECHL’s North Division to make the playoffs.

Garrett Van Wyhe opened the scoring on Saturday with a wraparound goal 3:20 into the first period. The Thunder have often fallen behind early in games this season, but they’ve now scored the first goal in back-to-back games.

The Thunder poured it on in the second period, starting with Grant Jozefek’s goal off a pass from Travis Broughman. Patrick Grasso scored less than two minutes later on a two-on-none break.

After William Leblanc got a goal back for the Lions, Travis Broughman scored his first goal of the season for the Thunder. The four second-period goals all happened in a span of less than 10 minutes.

Conner Chaulk scored a late third-period goal for Trois-Rivieres, but Colin Long picked up an empty-net goal almost immediately as the Thunder got their three-goal cushion back.

Jake Theut picked up the victory in goal for Adirondack with a 24-save effort. Adirondack has outscored the opposition 16-5 in its last three home games.

Thunder 5, Lions 2 Trois-Rivières;0;1;1 — 2 Adirondack;1;3;1 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Van Wyhe 3 (Stief), 3:20. Second period — 2, Adirondack, Jozefek 6 (Broughman), 1:55. 3, Adirondack, Grasso 15 (Schultz, Orgel), 2:47. 4, Trois-Rivieres, Leblanc 6 (Thibeault), 8:57. 5, Adirondack, Broughman 1 (Orgel, Jozefek), 9:49. Third period — 6, Trois-Rivieres, Chaulk 1 (Guay, Thibeault), 15:41. 7, Adirondack, Long 4, 18:06 (en). Shots — Trois-Rivieres 7-8-11—26; Adirondack 14-12-5—31. Power plays — Trois-Rivieres 0-2; Adirondack 0-4. Goalies — Marotte (TR) 31 shots-26 saves; Theut (Adir) 26-24. Refs — Normandin, Brace. A — 5,012.

Thunder 5, Lions 2

Trois-Rivières 0 1 1 — 2

Adirondack 1 3 1 — 5

First period — 1, Adirondack, Van Wyhe 3 (Stief), 3:20.

Second period — 2, Adirondack, Jozefek 6 (Broughman), 1:55. 3, Adirondack, Grasso 15 (Schultz, Orgel), 2:47. 4, Trois-Rivieres, Leblanc 6 (Thibeault), 8:57. 5, Adirondack, Broughman 1 (Orgel, Jozefek), 9:49.

Third period — 6, Trois-Rivieres, Chaulk 1 (Guay, Thibeault), 15:41. 7, Adirondack, Long 4, 18:06 (en).

Shots — Trois-Rivieres 7-8-11—26; Adirondack 14-12-5—31.

Power plays — Trois-Rivieres 0-2; Adirondack 0-4.

Goalies — Marotte (TR) 31 shots-26 saves; Theut (Adir) 26-24.

Refs — Normandin, Brace. A — 5,012.