Thunder post first win of the season

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Patrick Grasso scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder posted their first win of the ECHL season on Sunday, beating the Trios-Rivieres Lions 6-1.

The win snapped a nine-game losing streak extending back to last season, and an eight-game road losing streak. It was the team's first win away from home since March 20.

Jake Theut got the win in goal for Adirondack, stopping 37 of 38 shots.

Jake Ryczek and Jarrod Gourley scored first-period goals for the Thunder and Grasso made it 3-0 in the first two minutes of the second period. Colin Bilek got one back for the home team near the end of the period.

Sebastian Vidmar and Grasso scored short-handed goals for the Thunder in the third period, though Grasso's was into an empty net. Colin Long also scored a goal and had two assists.

The Thunder are off until the upoming weekend, when they host Worcester at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday and Saturday. Worcester beat Adirondack in four straight games to start the regular season.