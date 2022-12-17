Thunder players, coach suspended

GLENS FALLS — The ECHL has suspended two Adirondack Thunder players as well as coach Pete MacArthur in the aftermath of Friday's game at Cool Insuring Arena.

Thunder forward Shawn Weller was suspended six games for leaving the bench to fight. Five games is the minimum suspension for leaving the bench; the league tacked on an extra game under supplementary discipline. MacArthur was suspended for one game as the coach of a player who came off the bench.

Adirondack forward Yanick Turcotte was suspended for four games after a review of his cross checking penalty in the second period. His infraction was only called as a minor penalty during the game.

The Thunder signed former Canisius College forward Nolan Sheeran to a contract on Saturday afternoon. They placed leading scorer and captain Shane Harper on injured reserve.

Harper left Friday's game after he was hit along the boards by Newfoundland's Chris Martenet. That play resulted in a match penalty to Martenet for an illegal check to the head. As of late Saturday afternoon, the league had taken no action in regard to Martenet.

The Thunder host the Maine Mariners on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.