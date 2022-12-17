Thunder players, coach suspended (updates with Harper's condition)

GLENS FALLS — The ECHL suspended two Adirondack Thunder players as well as coach Pete MacArthur in the aftermath of Friday's game at Cool Insuring Arena.

Thunder forward Shawn Weller was suspended six games for leaving the bench to fight. Five games is the minimum suspension for leaving the bench; the league tacked on an extra game under supplementary discipline. MacArthur was suspended for one game as the coach of a player who came off the bench.

Adirondack forward Yanick Turcotte was suspended for four games after a review of his cross checking penalty in the second period. His infraction was assessed as a minor penalty during the game.

MacArthur and both players were fined undisclosed amounts by the league. The ECHL rule book calls for the team to be fined $250 for a player leaving the bench, a $40 fine for the player and for the coach to be fined up to $200.

The Thunder signed former Canisius College forward Nolan Sheeran to a contract on Saturday afternoon. They placed leading scorer and captain Shane Harper on injured reserve after being injured in Friday's game.

The Thunder said in a press release: “Shane Harper has been thoroughly examined by the medical staff and he’s improving. He will remain on the IR and continue to be monitored. There is no timetable yet for returning to the ice.”

Thunder lose to Growlers; Harper injured The Thunder may have lost more than just a game on Friday, with captain Shane Harper helped off following a second-period injury

Harper left Friday's game after he was hit along the boards by Newfoundland's Chris Martenet. That play resulted in a match penalty to Martenet for an illegal check to the head. Martenet apparently received no additional punishment; he was in the Growlers' lineup for Saturday night's game in Worcester.

The Thunder host the Maine Mariners on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Assistant coach Mike Bergin was expected to coach the team Saturday night in MacArthur's absence.