Thunder play well, falter in OT

GLENS FALLS — With the Adirondack Thunder’s chances to make the ECHL playoffs shrinking by the day, salvaging a point Saturday night won’t make much of a dent.

The Thunder certainly played better in front of a crowd of 4,104 for the second game of Stick It To Cancer weekend, but still dropped a 3-2 overtime loss to Worcester.

Anthony Repaci scored 1:14 into the 3-on-3 overtime to lift the Railers to the win at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack, which slipped to 25-33-3, lost ground on its nearest competition for the final playoff spot in the ECHL’s North Division, as both Trois-Rivieres and Maine won Saturday. The Thunder, who have 10 games remaining, face both teams this week.

“Our guys were good, I can’t fault the effort — they gave everything they had,” Thunder head coach Alex Loh said. “Unfortunately in overtime we came up a bit short.”

Ryan Smith netted the tying goal for Adirondack with 11:57 left in regulation, getting a tap-in goal from out of a crowd for his 10th goal of the season.

Alex Sakellaropoulos preserved the tie with 3:25 to go, somehow trapping the puck between his glove and the post on a passing shot by Repaci. Sakellaropoulos finished with 30 saves, including one on a penalty shot late in the second period.

At the other end, Worcester goalie Colten Ellis stopped a shot by Smith with 6.9 seconds left in regulation.

Sebastian Vidmar drew the biggest cheer of the night when he pulled the Thunder into a 1-1 tie with 35 seconds left in the first period, scoring his 21st goal of the season.

Both of Worcester’s goals were scored in typical Adirondack hard-luck fashion. Five minutes into the game, Sakellaropoulos appeared to cover the puck on a shot by Cole Coskey, but it trickled through, and Max Newton slid it into the net for the Railers (29-25-4-2).

Bobby Butler scored Worcester’s second goal on a one-timer off a turnover deep in the Thunder’s zone in the second period.

Thunder captain Pete MacArthur was robbed of a rebound goal by Ellis early in the second, as Ellis made a sprawling glove save from his belly.

Billy Jerry — playing his sixth game with the Thunder after a college career at RPI and Long Island University — moved up to center a line with Vidmar and veteran Shane Harper. Jerry assisted on Vidmar’s goal.

“The guys he played with asked to play with him,” Loh said of the 6-foot-4, 190-pound rookie. “That says a lot about a guy coming out of college that he can step in and play the role like that. I thought he was very solid and certainly excited with what he brings to the lineup.”

Adirondack’s power play went 0-for-3 for the second straight game, squandering an overlapping 5-on-3 in the second period. Harper, Jordan Kaplan and Tyler Irvine all had scoring chances.

“Shane missed the net by a half-inch — that’s all it takes,” Loh said. “Basically what a power play comes down to is, did a guy hit his spot when he shoots or not. … Guys are doing the right thing — I don’t think the execution was quite there tonight, but I don’t think we’re far enough off that you worry about pulling things up.”

The Thunder travel Wednesday to face Trois-Rivieres, then play Friday at Maine before returning home to face the Mariners on Saturday and Sunday. Both teams are .500 and tied for fourth in the division.

“Just win, that’s all we have to do. Your mindset doesn’t really change — your level of desperation goes up a bit,” Loh said. “At the end of the day, Game 1 or Game 62, you’ve got to win them. These games you have to win a little bit more than maybe Game 1, but still, at the end of the day, your job’s to win hockey games. You’ve got to figure out a way to do that.”

Railers 3, Thunder 2 (OT) Worcester;1;1;0;1 — 3 Adirondack;1;0;1;0 — 2 First period — 1, Worcester, Newton 2 (Coskey, Jandric), 5:15. 2, Adirondack, Vidmar 21 (Ryczek, Jerry), 19:24. Second period — 3, Worcester, Butler 5, 7:41. Third period — 4, Adirondack, Smith 10 (Ryczek, Thompson), 8:03. Overtime — 5, Worcester, Repaci 20 (Beaudoin), 1:14. Shots — Worcester 12-11-8-2—33; Adirondack 12-12-14-0—38. Power plays — Worcester 0-1; Adirondack 0-3. Goalies-saves — Ellis (Wor) 36; Sakellaropoulos (Adr) 30. Ref — Wohlford. A — 4,104.

