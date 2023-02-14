GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have a long way to go to make the playoffs. Their one advantage: they've played fewer games than all but one team in the ECHL's North Division.

The Thunder will get a chance to play some of those games this week, when they have four games on the schedule. It will keep them busy, but it's also a prime opportunity to make up ground on the rest of the division.

The Thunder host Maine on Wednesday and Atlanta on Friday. They play road games against Trois-Rivieres on Saturday and Sunday.

Adirondack is 13 points behind fourth-place Worcester, which sits in the last playoff spot in the North Division. The Thunder have four games-in-hand on the Railers, so that's ground that can be made up with victories. Worcester plays only twice this week.

The Thunder got a boost earlier this week when forward Nick Rivera returned from Utica of the AHL. The Thunder also announced they have traded defenseman Ryan Da Silva to Wheeling in exchange for forward Nick Hutchison.

Hutchison had been playing with Utica of the AHL this season. He played one game with the Thunder following his collegiate career at Canisius College in 2020.

Wednesday's opponent, Maine, has yet to lose to Adirondack this season. The Mariners are 17-5-1 away from home — the best road record in the ECHL — and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They hold third place in the North Division.

The Thunder have won three straight home games and are 11-9-4 overall at CIA. They've been less successful on the road, going 5-13-2.