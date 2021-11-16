Thunder play 3 games a long, long way from home

The Adirondack Thunder are running up the mileage early this season.

A week and a half ago, they were on the far eastern flank of the ECHL, playing three games in St. John's, Newfoundland. Now they're in the Mountain Time Zone to play three games in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads.

The teams play Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Idaho Central Arena. All three games start at 9:10 p.m. Eastern time.

Idaho is 6-5-0 and two points out of first place in the Mountain Division. The Thunder certainly haven't had an easy schedule so far — seven of their nine games so far have come against the Newfoundland Growlers (first place in the North Division) or the Utah Grizzlies (first place in the Mountain Division).

Idaho's scoring is led by forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points) and defenseman Michael Prapavessis (1-8-9). Pete MacArthur (2-7-9) leads the Thunder.

The uneven home-and-away scheduling will continue after this weekend. The Thunder are home for three games during Thanksgiving week, then hit the road for the following three games.

