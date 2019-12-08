{{featured_button_text}}

The Adirondack Thunder acquired forward Dwyer Tschantz off waivers from Maine on Sunday, which is ironic because the Mariners released him Saturday after Friday night's first game of a three-game set with Adirondack.

Tschantz should be available Tuesday, when the teams play their third game in five days. Tschantz, 24, is 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. He played collegiately at Cornell, then played four games with Worcester at the end of its 2017-18 season. He spent all last season with Maine and seven games of this season with the Mariners. During his time in Portland, he had nine goals and eight assists in 57 games.

