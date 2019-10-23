GLENS FALLS — Special teams control momentum like nothing else in hockey, and Wednesday the Adirondack Thunder decided to own them.
Scoring one shorthanded and two on power plays, the Thunder beat Maine 5-2 at Cool Insuring Arena to start their first homestand 2-0. It wraps up Friday with a game against Worcester before they head on the road for three games and don’t have another home game until Nov. 8.
Playing shorthanded starting at 6:44 of the first period, the Thunder worked quickly and struck the net at 7:01, as ECHL veteran Casey Pierro-Zabotel picked up his first goal with the Thunder this season as he finished off Hayden Verbeek’s pass. Verbeek had actually gained the puck and fed him once before, got the rebound and tried it again.
“We just want to keep it simple, try to get in their zone and outplay them there,” Pierro-Zabotel said. “We got on ‘em right away.”
“Verbeek really used his speed to get on the forecheck there, turn it over and Sabby did a nice job finding a way to get it in the back of the net,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “Special teams are such a momentum portion of the game. You could see tonight that was basically the reason we won, because we came out ahead on the special teams.”
The Thunder made it 2-0 at 14:34 of the first on Antoine Waked’s power-play goal that actually was the fourth rebound and a testament to Adirondack’s sticktoitiveness.
That and most of the night was an example of the Thunder playing a simple game and how effective it is.
“Just hard and in your face and north,” Thunder forward Matt Salhany said of the team’s style. “That’s what our team is built around. Our goal was to get on them early, which I think we did. We had a lull in the second, but got back to it in the third.”
Maine outshot Adirondack 11-3 in the second and closed the Thunder’s lead to 2-1 on Jake Elmer’s goal.
Starting the third period with 1:56 of power-play time, the Thunder made Maine pay again, as captain James Henry — playing his first game of the season after coming off the injured reserve list — wristed one over Maine goalie Tom McCollum’s glove to the upper right of the net for a 3-1 lead 47 seconds into the third.
Not just in his goal, but Henry’s presence gave the Thunder some unspoken comfort on the ice. As usual, he knew where to be and when to be there.
“Yeah, he just plays the way we want to play and he carries that message out on the bench,” Loh said of Henry. “It just makes it a lot easier, drives the group and certainly made a difference tonight.”
Adirondack struck 45 seconds later when Pierro-Zabotel gave a near-side pass to a streaking Salhany, who got by two men for a clean shot.
Verbeek added an empty-net goal with 2:39 left in the game.
Adirondack (3-1-0-1), which moved into first place in the North Division with the win, also got strong games from goalie Michael McNiven (24 saves) and defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst, making his first appearance this season.
“It’s good for him to get the win and get that confidence under his belt,” Loh said of McNiven.
Thunder 5, Mariners 2
Maine 0 1 1 — 2
Adirondack 2 0 3 — 5
First Period — 1, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 1 (Verbeek), 7:01 (sh). 2, Adirondack, Waked 1 (Szmatula, Henry), 14:34 (pp).
Second Period — 3, Maine, Elmer 1 (Savage), 13:36.
Third Period — 4, Adirondack, Henry 1 (Curti), :47 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Salhany 1 (Pierro-Zabotel, Riley), 1:32. 6, Maine, Dmowski 1, 12:43. 7, Adirondack, Verbeek 1 (Payne).
Power-Play Opportunities — Maine 0-3, Adirondack 2-3.
Goalies-saves — Maine, McCollum (24 shots-20 saves). Adirondack, McNevin (26-24).
A — 1,271.
Referee — Gour.
