Thunder open road series

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hit the road this weekend for a three-games-in-three-days series, beginning Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Worcester.

Two more North Division games at Maine follow on Saturday and Sunday, set for 6 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

The Thunder come into Friday's game at 6-8-1-0, tied with the Worcester Railers (6-8-0-1) for fifth place in the ECHL's North Division. The Maine Mariners (6-6-2-1) are two points ahead of them.

On Thursday, Adirondack received forwards Sam Laberge and Luke Stevens from the Utica Comets. Laberge started the season with the Thunder, but played in seven games for the Comets since he was called up to the AHL club on Nov. 11, scoring four points including a pair of goals. He had five assists with Adirondack.

Stevens, the son of three-time NHL All-Star Kevin Stevens, appeared in four games with Utica this season. He played at Yale and was a fifth-round draft choice of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015.

The Thunder are coming off a 5-3 victory over Maine on Saturday night, as Adirondack bounced back from a season-worst 8-1 loss to Worcester. Patrick Grasso scored a hat trick and Tyler Irvine added a goal and four assists to lead the Thunder in Saturday's win.

Irvine (15 points), Grasso (14) and Pete MacArthur (13) are the Thunder's scoring leaders, with Grasso netting eight goals this season. Mareks Mitens recorded his fourth win in goal with 37 saves Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0