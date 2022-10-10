Thunder open first training camp with new head coach

GLENS FALLS — Shane Harper did a bit of a double-take Monday morning when he saw his old Adirondack Thunder teammate Pete MacArthur in the locker room at Cool Insuring Arena.

MacArthur is now the Thunder’s first-year head coach.

“It wasn’t really weird up until today, seeing him walk through the locker room wearing a little quarter-zip (pullover), and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s not playing this year, he’s the coach,’” said Harper, the 33-year-old veteran forward and new team captain. “I guess today put it in a different light, and you can actually see it.”

MacArthur and assistant coach Mike Bergin conducted their first training camp practice Monday, putting 27 Thunder prospects through their paces as the ECHL team officially opened the 2022-23 season.

The Thunder are scheduled to play a pair of preseason games this weekend against the Reading Royals — at home on Friday, on the road on Saturday. Adirondack opens the regular season on the road at Worcester on Oct. 22 and 23. The home opener is Oct. 29, also against Worcester.

The last hour of Monday’s practice was taken up by a 3-on-3 intrasquad Red vs. Black scrimmage, split into two 25-minute halves.

There were familiar faces aplenty, including the big red beard of Shawn Weller, the South Glens Falls native who returned home to play for the Thunder midway through last season.

“A lot of ice, a lot of skating, it’s a good way to get moving — it’s fun though,” said Weller, a 36-year-old veteran forward. “You’re still getting the workout, but it’s fun — we played a little game, we had a little money on the line for the boys. It’s a fun way to start camp.”

“It’s always good to knock the dust off in a fun way for everyone to show what they can do,” said goalie Mareks Mitens, who split last season between Adirondack and Utica. “It’s good to get a little sweat in. It’s way harder conditioning-wise than playing five-on-five, for both the players and the goalies.”

Overall, MacArthur was pleased with the first day of camp — his first as a head coach. MacArthur, a native of Clifton Park who was the Thunder’s team captain last season, was named to replace former head coach Alex Loh in June.

“They didn’t try to rush through the first couple of drills — we went up and down the ice, connecting passes,” MacArthur said. “We worked on some details, the goaltenders got a lot of puck touches, and I thought the pace was pretty good for the 3-on-3 until the end, which is expected.”

MacArthur said his goal at this point of preseason was to get his players in shape.

“I think you have to be in tip-top shape right from the get-go in order to avoid injuries,” he said. “And we have the numbers, so we can push the pace a bit.”

Monday’s session was a full house, as all of the Thunder’s signees and players sent down from the AHL’s Utica Comets were at the arena. Last year, Adirondack started camp with 21 players.

Among the new players in camp are forward Noah Corson, son of 19-year NHL veteran Shayne Corson, and defenseman Filip Bratt, a native of Sweden whose older brother, Jesper, plays for the New Jersey Devils, the Thunder’s NHL parent club.

Jeff Taylor, a Union College product who is also a Clifton Park native, bolsters the Thunder defense, bringing several years of AHL and ECHL experience.

In addition to Harper, Weller and Mitens, several players return to Adirondack from last season: forwards Nick Rivera, Patrick Grasso, Colin Long, Ryan Smith and Billy Jerry, and defensemen Ivan Chukarov, Jake Ryczek and Rourke Russell. Forward Sebastian Vidmar was expected to join the team on Tuesday after being sent down from Utica.

MacArthur takes over a team that finished dead last in the ECHL at 27-40-4. A lack of consistent defensive play made the back end a priority in the offseason.

“Last year we didn’t defend well as a team, we left our goalies out to dry quite a whole heck of a lot,” MacArthur said. “You’re going to see a different defensive structure from us this year.”

“I’m excited — we have a couple of young guys, a couple of returners that are pretty good, and up front we’re pretty loaded, too,” Taylor said. “So I think we have a good mix of young and older guys that can make a really good run this year.”

The most important thing for the Thunder this season will be putting a good product — and ideally a winning team — on the ice, especially after last year’s dismal performance.

“There’s 27 teams, we finished 27th, you can only go up from there,” Weller said. “Disappointing, not what we want for the fans here. It’s a hard-working community, I’m from here, I know the area very well, there’s a lot of hard-working people who care.”

“From just watching our team on the ice, I think we’re going to be exciting,” Harper said. “We have the skill, but (MacArthur) brought in some toughness and grit, which I think fans around here appreciate.”