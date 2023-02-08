ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Isaac Poulter made 37 saves and Patrick Grasso had three points as the Adirondack Thunder upset the Newfoundland Growlers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The Growlers came into the game with a solid hold on first place in the ECHL's North Division, having won eight of their last 10 games. It was only the sixth home-ice loss in 25 games for Newfoundland.

For the Thunder, Wednesday's win was just their fifth in 18 road games.

It was the first of a three-game set for the teams at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. The teams meet again on Friday and Saturday.

Grasso scored on the power play early in the first period, his 20th goal of the season. Newfoundland's Brandon Kruse evened the score before the first 20 minutes were finished.

The Thunder scored twice in the second period, with Grasso setting up Brady Fleurent 1:48 into the period and Shane Harper scoring at the 5:21 mark. Pavel Gogolev scored for the Growlers late in the second period. Grant Jozefek was credited with a late third-period goal when he was taken down as he tried to score into an empty net.

Poulter turned away 18 shots in the third period. He improved to 6-6-3 in 16 games with Adirondack and his goals-against average dropped to 3.04.

Adirondack is 4-2-0 against the Growlers this season. The Thunder are the only team in the Eastern Conference with a winning record against Newfoundland. The Growlers are 24-11-1 against the North Division as a whole.

The Thunder moved up to sole possession of fifth place in the North Division, 11 points behind fourth-place Worcester.

Thunder 4, Newfoundland 2 Adirondack;1;2;1 — 4 Newfoundland;1;1;0 — 0 First period — 1, Adirondack, Grasso 20 (Harper, Weller), 4:56 (pp). 2, Newfoundland, Kruse 3 (Skirving, Walker), 17:35. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Fleurent 3 (Grasso), 1:48. 4, Adirondack, Harper 13 (Weller, Grasso), 5:21. 5, Newfoundland, Gogolev 18 (Walker, Skirving), 14:01. Third period — 6, Adirondack, Jozefek 11 (Parent), 17:58 (en). Shots — Adirondack 6-13-6—25; Newfoundland 12-9-18—39. Power plays — Adirondack 1-3; Newfoundland 0-3. Goalies — Poulter (Adir) 39 shots-37 saves; Cavallin (New) 11-8; McKay (New) 13-13. Ref — Stachowiak. A — 2,219.