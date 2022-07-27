Thunder name Mike Bergin as assistant coach

GLENS FALLS — Pete MacArthur did not have to look far to find his assistant coach for the upcoming Adirondack Thunder season.

Practically around the corner, in fact.

On Wednesday, MacArthur introduced his friend and old teammate — former Thunder team captain Mike Bergin — as the team's assistant coach for the 2022-23 season in a media conference at The Bullpen Tavern.

Bergin, 34, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, played four years at RPI before coming to Adirondack, and he spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Skidmore College.

Bergin — whose wife, Jennie, is about to give birth to the couple's third child — and MacArthur have been good friends since their playing days with the Thunder.

"Mike is a professional in every sense of the word," MacArthur said. "As a member of the Thunder, Mike was always a leader on the defensive side of the puck and was the best defensive defenseman we’ve had within the organization. I am personally excited to work and learn from a close friend and believe that Mike’s patience, guidance and knowledge will be extremely valuable for the entire Adirondack organization."

Also Wednesday, the Thunder also announced that forward Patrick Grasso had re-signed with the team for the upcoming ECHL season, and they had traded for defenseman Ryan DaSilva.

MacArthur said hiring Bergin was a "no-brainer" because of Bergin's experience working with young hockey players looking to improve and move up, and said they have similar approaches to coaching.

"Two peas in a pod, really, which helps," MacArthur said. "I can be a little excited at times, and he's very patient and he knows how to convey knowledge. It was kind of an easy decision. He works with the same type of demographic here. ... He was a drafted player (in 2008), a captain in college, a captain here. That will help with the little details because he can teach them right away."

"It's a dream come true," said Bergin, who played 133 games for the Thunder from 2015-16 to 2017-18. "Once the job came available and he offered it to me, it was really a no-brainer. There's so many factors that make this such an easy decision for me, whether it's the first-class organization that I grew accustomed to playing here, or raising my family here for the past eight years, or having my children be born here right at Glens Falls Hospital just around the corner — that stuff means a lot to me and I'm super excited to be back with the Thunder and get after it this year."

MacArthur, who was the Thunder's team captain this season before being named head coach last month, said Bergin's experience coaching college players will be an asset this season.

"He was coaching at a Division III school, where all those guys think they should be Division I level, so he knows how to handle that type of mentality," MacArthur said. "I think it goes hand-in-hand with what we're trying to do here. He knows how to recruit, he knows how to talk to the players and relate to them."

"Having Pete as a mentor these past years, ever since I got to know him, he's such a good person, he was a great teammate and I know he's going to translate that over to coaching," Bergin said. "I come from the defensive side of the puck and he's kind of the flip — we balance each other out really well, and we're both very positive people. I think we're going to bring the most out of the players and hopefully bring a lot of wins to Glens Falls."

MacArthur and Bergin are tasked with turning around a Thunder team that finished dead last in the ECHL with a 27-40-4-0 record. The 2022-23 season begins on Oct. 22 with a road game, with the home opener a week later.

Adirondack took another step toward improving that mark by re-signing Grasso, 26, a speedy forward from Des Moines, Iowa, who was second on the team in scoring with 50 points (26 goals, 24 assists) in 68 games.

"He had no shortage of suitors across the league," MacArthur said. "He is a true professional on and off the ice. ... We're excited to work with him again and get him where we know he can be and where he ultimately wants to be. He's a really big building block for the team moving forward."

Earlier Wednesday, the Thunder acquired DaSilva from the Tulsa Oilers for future consideration. DaSilva, a 24-year-old defenseman from Newmarket, Ontario, accounted for five goals and seven assists in 42 games with Tulsa as a rookie last season.